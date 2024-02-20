National

Assam Police To Summon Rahul Gandhi In Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Clash Case: Reports

A FIR in the case states the names of Rahul Gandhi, along with other senior Congress leaders such as KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Srinivas BV, Kanhaiyya Kumar, Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupen Kumar Borah, and Debabrata Saikia.

February 20, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to be summoned by Assam Police in connection with an incident that took place during the party’s Bharat Nyay Jodo Yatra in the state last month.

Assam Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is set to issue summons to Rahul Gandhi in connection with a clash that took place during the yatra in Guwahati last month, the reports said.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case states the names of Rahul Gandhi, along with other senior Congress leaders such as KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Srinivas BV, Kanhaiyya Kumar, Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupen Kumar Borah, and Debabrata Saikia, India Today reported.

On Monday, the Assam Police issued summons to Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and another party leader for questioning in connection with the case.

Last month, on January 23, Congress workers in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and other leaders broke police barricades, which were put up after Chief Minister Himanta

Biswa Sarma threatened to file an FIR if the Yatra attempted to enter the main Guwahati city.

The party workers clashed with police, who used mild lathicharge to control the situation but failed to protect the barricades. Several police personnel and party workers were injured in the scuffle.

After dismantling the barrier, the Congress workers, however, did not proceed further, with Rahul Gandhi stating that they "can break barricades, but will not break the law" and moved along its permitted route along NH-27 in Guwahati.

The Yatra, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.

