Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam Logs 2,861 New Cases, 21 More Deaths

The number of persons succumbing to the virus was marginally higher than the previous day's 20, taking the death toll to 6,400 while 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes.

Assam Logs 2,861 New Cases, 21 More Deaths
Assam logs a decline in active COVID-19 cases -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 10:28 am

Assam reported 2,861 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 3,677 less than the previous day, and 21 more deaths, pushing the tally to 7,11,391, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. The positivity rate in the state also declined to 6.96 per cent as against the previous day's 8.28 per cent with the 41,134 samples tested during the day as against 44,389 samples on Thursday.

The number of active cases currently in the state decreased to 32,013 from 35,175 on Thursday. The number of persons succumbing to the virus was marginally higher than the previous day's 20, taking the death toll to 6,400 while 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes, according to the bulletin.

The current death rate in the state is 0.90 per cent with Kamrup Metro and Sonitpur districts reporting three deaths each, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, and Nalbari two each while one each was reported from Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dima Hasao, Jorhat, and Udalguri. Kamrup Metropolitan district reported 599 new cases, as against 768 the day before, followed by 161 in Jorhat, 150 in Tinsukia, and 136 in Dibrugarh, among others.

Related stories

Rajasthan Schools To Begin Opening From Feb 1

Covid-19: Over 2.35 Lakh New Cases In India; 871 Fresh Deaths

Sikkim Reports 165 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

The number of coronavirus patients discharged from hospitals on Friday stood at 6,002. So far, 6,71,631 people have recuperated from the disease with a recovery rate of 94.41 per cent in the state. The number of persons vaccinated during the day was 94,747, higher than the previous day's 91,193. As many as 4,11,64,251 doses of the vaccine have been administered to the eligible people thus far in the state.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Assam COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID-19 Vaccine COVID Fatalities COVID Restrictions Covid Third Wave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Hearing In Mukul Roy Disqualification Case Gets Over In Assembly

Hearing In Mukul Roy Disqualification Case Gets Over In Assembly

LG Reviews Covid Situation In J-K

Confident Of BJP's Victory In Civic Body Elections: K'taka CM

UP Polls: Why Is Akhilesh Remembering Person Behind India's Partition, Asks Nadda

Delhi Metro Services To Resume As Per Regular Timetable On Weekends From Saturday

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway