Arvind Kejriwal To Meet AAP MLAs To Discuss BJP's 'Poaching' Attempts

The political slugfest in Delhi is likely to intensify further as AAP MLAs are scheduled to meet at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here at 11 am on Thursday to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP.

Sources in the party said all the legislators have been called for the meeting, adding that some of them could not be contacted.

The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

The Kejriwal government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes, raids targeting its ministers and the "poaching" efforts made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP MLAs thretened, bribed by BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said some of his MLAs have approached him alleging that they have been threatened and offered bribes to break the party and the AAP's political affairs committee will meet on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

"Some MLAs have approached me and told me that they have been threatened, offered bribes to break the party. This is a very serious matter. We will have a political affairs committee meeting over the issue at 4 pm today to take stock of the situation," he told reporters.

ये बेहद गंभीर मामला है। स्थिति का जायज़ा लेने के लिए और आगे की रणनीति बनाने के लिए आज शाम 4 बजे अपने निवास पर हमारी पार्टी की Political Affairs Committee की मीटिंग बुलाई है। https://t.co/E1Qu3o6xdt — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2022

A couple of days back, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is facing a CBI probe in connection with alleged corruption in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22, had claimed that he was offered the CM's post by the BJP and a withdrawal of all cases, if he quit AAP.

AAP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the legislators -- Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep -- have been approached by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with whom they have "friendly relations".

"They have been offered Rs 20 crore each if they join the party and Rs 25 crore if they bring other MLAs along with them," Singh said. Kejriwal was questioned about these claims at an event to flag off 97 electric buses. On being questioned about the CBI raids, he said the probe and raids will continue till the Gujarat Assembly elections slated later this year.

(With PTI Inputs)

The BJP has challenged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs with an offer to switch sides and charged that the Kejriwal-led party is trying hard to divert attention from the Delhi government's liquor "scam".