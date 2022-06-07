Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Appointment With HM Amit Shah Over Kashmiri Pandit Killings In Kashmir

Kashmiri Pandits Killings: The AAP has been criticising the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley and has blamed the Centre for the situation.

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 3:16 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

The development comes two days after Kejriwal, at the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) "Jan Aakrosh Rally" here, had criticised the BJP-led Union government and said he would meet Shah to know about the Centre's plan to stop the "massacre of Kashmiri Pandits" in the valley.

"I have sought time from the Union home minister to discuss the continuing massacre of Kashmiri Pandits," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP has been criticising the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley and has blamed the Centre for the situation.

At the rally on Sunday, Kejriwal had claimed that Kashmiri Pandits are being forced to leave the valley due to the targeted killings of minorities and demanded that the Centre put forth an action plan to stop such incidents.

The spate of targeted killings in Kashmir started in May, which included that of Rahul Bhat, a clerk, who was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Budgam district's Chadoora.

Three of the victims in eight such incidents in Kashmir since May 1 were off-duty policemen while five were civilians.

(With PTI inputs)
 

