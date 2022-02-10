Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Arunachal Logs 90 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

As many as 62,390 people have recuperated from the disease so far including, 212 on Wednesday.

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 2:44 pm

Ninety more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the virus tally to 63,814, a senior health official said here on Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state rose to 293 after a person succumbed to the infection, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the 90 new cases, 28 were reported from the Capital Complex Region, 11 from East Siang, seven each from West Kameng and Tawang, six each from Lower Subansiri and Namsai and three each from Changlang, Lower Dibang Valley and Anjaw district respectively. The frontier state currently has 1,131 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

As many as 62,390 people have recuperated from the disease so far including, 212 on Wednesday, the SSO said. "The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 97.77 per cent from 97.57 per cent the previous day," he said.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 296 followed by Lower Subansiri (216), Tawang (79), Lohit (71), West Kameng (69) and East Siang (60). A total of 12,52,373 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 1,131 on Wednesday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio dipped to 7.95 per cent from 8.24 per cent, the previous day. State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said 16,00,876 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines so far.

With PTI Inputs

