Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP Govt 'Unstable' Amid Rumours Of Yogi-KP Maurya Rift

After Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday amid buzz of rift with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief and INDIA bloc leader Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP-led state government and said people are "Fed up of the infighting".
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met JP Nadda on Tuesday amid party's work on chalking out its strategy following its poor performance in the crucial state in the Lok Sabha elections.
There has long been a buzz about less-than-warm relations between Maurya and Adityanath. In private conversations, a number of BJP leaders from the state, including those who lost in the Lok Sabha polls, have been critical of the chief minister's working style and cited it as one of the reasons for their loss.
Maurya made no comments to media persons as he left the BJP headquarters in Delhi following the meeting. Party sources said Nadda was expected to meet UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary too, according to a PTI report.
However, Maurya's meeting with Nadda comes after his "organisation is always bigger than government" remarks at the state party's extended executive meeting on Sunday.
Reacting to the developments, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday the state government "has become weak"
"...The Uttar Pradesh government is fighting among themselves. The BJP government is unstable and the public is troubled in the fight for power. The BJP government is harassing the teachers. The decision to demolish houses in the capital Lucknow has been postponed. This clearly shows that the government has become weak...," Akhilesh Yadav said.
Hitting back at Akhilesh Yadav, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said in a post on X, "BJP has a strong organization and government both in the country and the state, SP's PDA is a fraud."
"The return of SP's hooliganism in UP is impossible, BJP will repeat 2017 in the 2027 assembly elections," KP Maurya said.
Addressing a press briefing, Akhilesh Yadav had said: "The public is very troubled by the fight for power. A woman went to seek justice and committed suicide, what was the police and the local administration doing there? The MLAs are making allegations, the Chief Minister himself is admitting that brokering is taking place."