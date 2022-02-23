Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022
Active COVID-19 Cases In India Dip To 1,64,522

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 17 consecutive days.

The active cases comprises 0.38 per cent of the total infections in India

Updated: 23 Feb 2022 8:30 pm

India logged 15,102 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,28,67,031, while the active cases  declined to 1,64,522, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll climbed to 5,12,622 with 278 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 17 consecutive days. The active cases comprises 0.38 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.42 per cent, the  ministry said. A reduction of 16,553 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.28  per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 1.80 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,21,89,887, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 176.19 crore. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. The 278 new fatalities include 130 from Kerala and 47 from Maharashtra. A total of 5,12,622 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,633 from Maharashtra, 64,403 from Kerala, 39,845 from Karnataka, 37,989 from Tamil Nadu, 26,106  from Delhi, 23,438 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,152 from  West Bengal. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With PTI Inputs

