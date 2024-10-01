National

A Treasure Trove

Uttarakhand is home to several rare and endangered species of herbal, medicinal and aromatic plants due to its unique biodiversity

Abhinav Shah and Dr Chandra Prakash Kuniyal
(L-R)Abhinav Shah (IAS) is the Director, and Dr Chandra Prakash Kuniyal is a scientist at the Herbal Research and Development Institute (HRDI)
info_icon

The state of Uttarakhand was constituted as a separate state from the erstwhile mountains and foothills area of Uttar Pradesh in 2000. Since the constitution of a separate state, pilgrimage, hydropower and medicinal and aromatic plants (MAPs) have been considered key activities and renewable resources for regional economic development and improving the socio-economic status of native communities. The tradition of sustaining livelihood via utilising indigenous MAP resources in this mountain region is an age-old practice.

Around the early 19th century, exchanging daily needs commodities with MAPs through a barter system was common. In the 1950s, harvesting of MAP growing in this region was permitted officially, and in 1960, two herbal pharmaceutical companies; Indian Medicines and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IMPCL), Mohan, Ramnagar and Cooperative Drug Factory (CDF), Ranikhet, were established. Subsequently, in hill districts of former Uttar Pradesh (now Uttarakhand), the establishment of Bheshaj Kray Vikray Sahkari Sangh (or Jila Bheshaj Sahkari Sangh Limited) for participatory harvesting of MAPs from the natural habitats was initiated during 1970. Due to over-harvesting and inadequate regeneration, many Himalayan MAPs faced threats to survival. Thus, after the 1990s, conservation, sustainable utilisation and cultivation of MAPs received attention.

However, innovative cultivation of wild medicinal Alliums (Allium caroliniaum, A. humile and A. stracheyi), Caraway (Carum carvi), Costus (Saussrea costus syn. Aucklandia costus) and Pleurospermum angelicoides (Chhippi) is almost a century old practice in the cold desert and temperate areas of Chamoli and Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand.

Allium stracheyi cultivation
Allium stracheyi cultivation
info_icon

In recent decades, cultivation of Aconite (Aconitum heterophyllum) and Kutki (Picrorhiza kurroa) has become a success story in the Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Bageshwar districts of Uttarakhand. After, the creation of Uttarakhand, Kutki is among the medicinal herb, which is the favoured optional cash crop choice of mountain farmers, for combating damage to the agriculture field due to wild animals. It is estimated that annually, 15 to 20 metric tonnes (MT) of Kutki is produced in different districts of Uttarakhand, and on an individual basis, an average farmer may earn nearly Rs 50,000–60,000 per annum.

Innovative cultivation of Costus in the border districts of Uttarakhand was started before 1930s, but faced the setback during 1960s, due to problems in trade with China, through high-altitude trade passes. Hitherto, this practice has been revived and on an average basis, annually, about 10 to 15 MT Costus is produced in Uttarakhand. The mid-hill areas in some districts of Uttarakhand, like Almora, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champwat and Nainital are major producers of Tejpatta or Bay Leaf (Cinnamomum tamala) and annually 180 to 200 MT Bay Leaves are marketed from Uttarakhand.

Costus cultivation and Costus flower
Costus cultivation and Costus flower
info_icon

Facilitation from government agencies and farmer-to-farmer interaction has promoted hundreds of farmers for the cultivation of Rare, Endangered and Threatened (RET) and other MAPs.

26 MAPs, including some listed in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and RET and exotic aromatic species have been prioritised by the government for mass-scale cultivation in different agro-climatic zones of the state. Distribution of free planting material of prioritised species is a useful initiative of the government. Registration of MAP growers, simplification in transit-pass rules (permission for transporting cultivated herbal produce within the country) and development of procedure for exporting cultivated CITES and RET species, viz. issuing Legal Production Certificate (LPC), have helped in promoting the MAPs sector in Uttarakhand.

Possibly Uttarakhand is among the pioneer mountain states of the country, where the MAPs growers are registered through a prescribed format. This helps in maintaining the database of MAPs growers; also, the registration process is useful in checking illegal harvesting of threatened species from natural habitats. In Uttarakhand the transit pass for cultivated herbal produce is issued by the Herbal Research and Development Institute (HRDI), and HRDI has authorised the Herbal Development Unit (Bheshaj Vikas Ikai). LPC is issued at the request of the importer and after the recommendation of HRDI, the concerned divisional office of the Department of Forest issues the LPC according to the provisions of the Indian Forest Act.

The Conservation, Development and Harvesting (CDH) initiative is one of the practical plans of the Uttarakhand government. As per the CDH plan, nearly 37 species of RET MAPs, including Ashthvarga plants, are prohibited for harvesting from natural habitats, 28 MAPs are categorised for sustainable harvesting and 21 species growing in abundance are permitted for harvesting without any restriction. Prohibiting the collection of RET species is not only helping in situ conservation of such species; but it is also encouraging their cultivation. Permitted harvesting of some MAPs has importance in sustaining the economy of rural communities and also, auction-based marketing of harvested materials through the collection centres (mandis), operated by Forest Development Corporation (FDC), a sister organisation of the Department of Forest, Uttarakhand, helps in generating revenue.

Highlands areas of Uttarakhand are esteemed for non-material, both spiritual and religious benefits, and Himalayan herbs. MAPs of the Himalayas are known to have high curing potential; also, Himalayan herbs are described as low-volume, high-value medicinal plants. This is because the Himalayan MAPs grow in harsh environmental conditions and a variety of secondary metabolites or medicinally have useful bio active compounds, including alkaloids, steroids, glucosides and many more are synthesised by these plants. It is interesting to note that earlier the MAPs grew as wild and are now adopted as optional cash crops, merely changing their properties.

Field experiences on the cultivation of some MAPs have indicated that this practice is helping in obtaining higher production and the chances of adulteration or illegal harvesting from the wild are reduced.

Development of a species-specific value chain, including minimising loss in harvesting and transport, effective Post Harvest Management (PHM), strengthening the crude herbs retail market and adopting an additional number of MAPs for cultivation and enhancing production seem to be needed for effective growth of MAPs sector in the Uttarakhand.

Abhinav Shah (IAS) is the Director, and Dr Chandra Prakash Kuniyal is a scientist at the Herbal Research and Development Institute (HRDI)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bumrah, Jaiswal Headline India's Seven-Wicket Trampling Of Bangladesh
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Innings Report: BAN Batters Fold Up Quickly As Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win
  4. Kuwait Vs Jersey Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: KUW Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Qatar Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: QAT Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
  2. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
  3. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
  4. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat
  5. Premier League Matchday 6: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Treasure Trove
  2. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: 44.08% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; 'True Mainstreaming Of Democracy', Says BJP
  3. Thriving Life In Water
  4. 'Temple Or Dargah...Public Safety Is Paramount': SC On Bulldozer Action
  5. Maharashtra Court Summons Rahul Gandhi In Defamation Case Over Savarkar Remarks
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Sri Lanka’s New Government Holds Smallest Cabinet Meeting Ever
  2. Yemen: Suspected Attack By Houthi Rebels Targets Ship In Red Sea
  3. Over 200 Killed In Nepal Floods, Landslides
  4. South Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Capable Of Reaching North Korea's Underground Bunkers
  5. Israel Launches ‘Operation Northern Arrow’, Targets ‘Hezbollah Terrorists’ In Lebanon | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3