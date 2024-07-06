'400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results

In light of the United Kingdom's general election results where the Keir Starmer-led Labor Party ensures a landside victory crossing 400-seat mark and ousting the Conservative Party after 14 years, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a fresh swipe at the BJP on Friday saying "ab ki baar, 400 paar" finally happened but in another country.
Taking it to X, Mr Tharoor tweeted, "Finally 'ab ki baar 400 paar' happened -- but in another country!"
Reiterating the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that, amid the significant transition in the UK's political scenario with Labor Party's victory, it was worth recalling the political events that unfolded in India a month ago.
"A self-declared non-biological person did not get elected by his party MPs as their leader but instead got himself anointed as the leader of an alliance. A circumvention of all parliamentary norms, all in a vain attempt to save face after being hugely diminished and damaged after the elections, and suffering a decisive personal, political and moral defeat," Mr Ramesh said.
Both Tharoor and Ramesh's reactions came in the backdrop of the BJP-led NDA government's ambitious claim of crossing the 400-seat mark in India followed by an electoral setback where BJP's stint of victory was stopped at 240 seats only, falling 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark. In fact, the NDA alliance altogether failed to surpass the 300-seat mark and halted at 293 seats only.
The Congress bagged 99 seats while the INDIA bloc got 234. Following the polls, two Independent MPs pledged support to the Congress, taking the INDIA bloc's tally to 236.
UK Elections 2024: Labor Party ensures landslide victory, Sunak resigns
With the much predicted landslide victory in the general elections on Friday, the Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has been appointed as the next British prime minister as the Labor Party comfortably surpassed the 400-seat mark of 650 constituencies. After final counting, the Labour Party won 412 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, up by 211 seats from the 2019 elections.
Mr Sunak's Conservatives won just 121 seats, down 250 from 2019. Conceding the Conservative Party's crushing defeat and acknowledging the “sobering verdict” while taking "responsibility for the loss", the United Kingdom's first-ever British-Indian prime minister Rihi Sunak said, "The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory."
While Sunak comfortably won from his own Richmond and Northallerton seat in northern England with 23,059 votes, the party failed miserably to win people's verdict at a national level.
Sunak on Friday arrived at the Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles to formally resign as UK Prime Minister. He said he will also step down as a leader of the Conservative Party when formal arrangements for a successor will take place.