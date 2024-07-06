National

'400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results

Congress veterans Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh's reactions came in the backdrop of the BJP-led NDA government's ambitious claim of crossing the 400-seat mark in India followed by an electoral setback where BJP's stint of victory was stopped at 240 seats only, falling 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark. In fact, the NDA alliance altogether failed to surpass the 300-seat mark and halted at 293 seats only.

PTI
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | Photo: PTI
info_icon

In light of the United Kingdom's general election results where the Keir Starmer-led Labor Party ensures a landside victory crossing 400-seat mark and ousting the Conservative Party after 14 years, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a fresh swipe at the BJP on Friday saying "ab ki baar, 400 paar" finally happened but in another country.

Taking it to X, Mr Tharoor tweeted, "Finally 'ab ki baar 400 paar' happened -- but in another country!"

Labour Party leader Kier Starmer with his Conservative counterpart Rishi Sunak | - AP
UK Elections Results 2024: Labour Sees Landslide Victory; Sunak Calls It 'Sobering Verdict', Resigns As PM| Top Points

BY Jheelum Basu

Reiterating the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that, amid the significant transition in the UK's political scenario with Labor Party's victory, it was worth recalling the political events that unfolded in India a month ago.

"A self-declared non-biological person did not get elected by his party MPs as their leader but instead got himself anointed as the leader of an alliance. A circumvention of all parliamentary norms, all in a vain attempt to save face after being hugely diminished and damaged after the elections, and suffering a decisive personal, political and moral defeat," Mr Ramesh said.

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel - null
PM Modi's '400 Paar' Claim 'Hollow', INDIA Bloc Will Get Clear Majority To Form Govt: Baghel

BY PTI

Both Tharoor and Ramesh's reactions came in the backdrop of the BJP-led NDA government's ambitious claim of crossing the 400-seat mark in India followed by an electoral setback where BJP's stint of victory was stopped at 240 seats only, falling 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark. In fact, the NDA alliance altogether failed to surpass the 300-seat mark and halted at 293 seats only.

The Congress bagged 99 seats while the INDIA bloc got 234. Following the polls, two Independent MPs pledged support to the Congress, taking the INDIA bloc's tally to 236.

UK Elections 2024: Labor Party ensures landslide victory, Sunak resigns

With the much predicted landslide victory in the general elections on Friday, the Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has been appointed as the next British prime minister as the Labor Party comfortably surpassed the 400-seat mark of 650 constituencies. After final counting, the Labour Party won 412 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, up by 211 seats from the 2019 elections.

Mr Sunak's Conservatives won just 121 seats, down 250 from 2019. Conceding the Conservative Party's crushing defeat and acknowledging the “sobering verdict” while taking "responsibility for the loss", the United Kingdom's first-ever British-Indian prime minister Rihi Sunak said, "The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory."

Labour leader Keir Starmer officially becomes the UK Prime Minister - Kin Cheung
UK Elections Results 2024: Starmer Officially Becomes PM, Says 'Work Is Urgent, We Begin Today'

BY Outlook Web Desk

While Sunak comfortably won from his own Richmond and Northallerton seat in northern England with 23,059 votes, the party failed miserably to win people's verdict at a national level.

Sunak on Friday arrived at the Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles to formally resign as UK Prime Minister. He said he will also step down as a leader of the Conservative Party when formal arrangements for a successor will take place.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retired, Shubman Gill Reveals New Top Three
  4. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Rues India's Missed Chances, Lack Of Batting Intent After Chennai Loss
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, Harare Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I Match?
Football News
  1. ESP 2-1 GER, UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Beat Germany In Dramatic Stuttgart Thriller
  2. Ronaldo Consoles Pepe As Veterans Face 'Cruel' Euro 2024 Exit In Potential Swansongs - Watch
  3. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  4. Venezuela 1(3)-(4)1 Canada, Quarterfinal: Canadians Through To Maiden Copa America Semifinal
  5. POR Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Beat Portugal On Penalties To Book Semi-Finals Spot - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024 Round 3: 'Unbelievable' Coco Gauff A Step Too Far For Qualifier Sonay Kartal
  2. Wimbledon: 'Be Kind To Grass, And It'll Be Kind To You', Sinner Says After Reaching Round Four
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Match
  4. Wimbledon: Fan Favourite Emma Raducanu Downs Maria Sakkari, Enters Round Of 16
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Major Scare To Beat Frances Tiafoe, Enter Last 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. After 18 Years, Policeman Granted Bail In 'Fake Encounter' Case In J&K
  2. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  3. ‘You Removed Tribal CM’: BJP’s Chouhan Takes Jibe At Hemant Soren
  4. BSP Leader Death: Police Detain 8 In Armstrong Murder Case, Party Supporters Stage Protest Outside Chennai Hospital
  5. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha Dispels Pregnancy Rumours After Marriage: As Soon As I Step Out, People Think I Am Pregnant
  2. Watch: Justin Bieber Delivers An Electrifying Performance With His Old Hits At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet
  3. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  4. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  5. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
US News
  1. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
  2. It’s Viral! Prince William Riding Electric Scooter At Windsor Castle
  3. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  4. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  5. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
World News
  1. Dangerous Heatwave Scorches US; Experts Predict Record-Setting Temps
  2. NATO To Keep Pouring Weapons Into Ukraine; Membership Still Off The Table
  3. Andrew Tate Allowed To Leave Romania Ahead Of Trial, Says 'Sham Case Is Falling Apart'
  4. Iran: Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Presidential Election
  5. Biden Says He Was Sick During Debate, Asserts Only 'Lord Almighty' Can Drive Him Out Of Race
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France Beat Portugal To Book Euro 2024 Semi-Final Spot; Canada Beat Venezuela On Penalties In Copa America Quarters