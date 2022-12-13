Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
2001 Parliament Attack Anniversary: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tributes

2001 Parliament Attack Anniversary: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tributes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid tributes to those who laid down their lives during the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament and said their sacrifice inspires people to devote everything in the service of the country.

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 11:59 am

Twenty-one years ago on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people.

"I pay tribute to the warriors of the country who laid down their lives to protect the honour of India on this day in 2001, during the cowardly terrorist attack on Parliament," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The whole country is indebted to their sacrifice that inspires us to devote everything in the service of the country," he said.

The attack victims included five Delhi police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured died later. All five terrorists were shot dead. 

National Rahul Gandhi 2001 Parliament Attack Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT) Parliament Terrorism Tribute CRPF Jaish-e-Mohammad National Security
