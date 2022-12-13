2001 Parliament Attack Anniversary: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tributes

Twenty-one years ago on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people.

"I pay tribute to the warriors of the country who laid down their lives to protect the honour of India on this day in 2001, during the cowardly terrorist attack on Parliament," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

2001 में आज के दिन संसद पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकवादी हमले के दौरान भारत के सम्मान की रक्षा के लिए शहादत देने वाले देश के वीरों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं।



पूरा देश उनके इस बलिदान का ऋणी है, जो हमें देश की सेवा में सर्वस्व समर्पित करने के लिए प्रेरित करता हैं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 13, 2022

"The whole country is indebted to their sacrifice that inspires us to devote everything in the service of the country," he said.

The attack victims included five Delhi police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist who was injured died later. All five terrorists were shot dead.