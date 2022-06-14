Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
J&K: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Militants Neutralized In Overnight Encounter In Srinagar

As per the documents and other incriminating materials recovered from the encounter site, one of the killed terrorists has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, a resident of Faisalabad in Pakistan while the other one is Adil Hussain Mir alias Sufian.

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 8:10 am

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday confirmed death of two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants, including a Pakistani national, in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar.

According to a police official, "Two terrorists of banned terror outfit LeT were neutralised by Srinagar Police in an encounter in Bemina area of Srinagar city. One policeman sustained minor injuries in the operation."

The ‘chance encounter’ took place late Monday night.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said as per the documents and other incriminating materials recovered from the encounter site, one of the killed terrorists has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, a resident of Faisalabad in Pakistan.

"This was the same group of terrorists which had escaped from Sopore encounter. We have been tracking their movement," the IGP said.

He said the other slain militant was identified as Adil Hussain Mir alias Sufian, a resident of Anantnag district.

"As per police records, he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on visit visa from Wagah," Kumar said.

(With PTI Inputs)


 

