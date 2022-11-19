Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
2 Army Soldiers Killed During Evacuation Operation Along LOC In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir: During the evacuation, the tail of the patrol party came under a massive snowslide. A search-and-rescue operation was immediately launched with troops from the nearest post, the officials said.

Indian Army personnel patrolling along the Line of Control
Indian Army personnel patrolling along the Line of Control.(File photo-Representational image)

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 7:35 pm

Two soldiers of an Indian Army patrol party died near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Machil sector while evacuating a colleague for treatment, an official said on Saturday.

Srinagar-based Defence PRO Col Emron Musavi said Gunner Souvik Hazra complained of breathing difficulty during a routine link patrol in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. 

After initial assessment, it was decided to evacuate him to the nearest post, Col Musavi said. 

During the evacuation, the tail of the patrol party came under a massive snowslide. A search-and-rescue operation was immediately launched with troops from the nearest post, he added.

As the condition of Gunner Hazra, who was diagnosed with hyperthermia, started deteriorating, an air evacuation request was raised at 10.30 am. He was evacuated to 168 Military Hospital (MH) in Kupwara where he died, Col Musavi said. 

He added the search party located Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar and also airlifted him to 168 MH around 2.30 pm. He succumbed during treatment. 

The search for Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao was more extensive and involved a specialised rescue team along with an avalanche rescue dog from Z-Gali. After an exhaustive search, Naik Rao was recovered around 4.30 PM and airlifted to 168 MH, where he died, the PRO said. 

Naik Rao (41) hailed from Chunchkkede village in Maharashtra's Dhuled district and is survived by his wife. Lance Naik Kumar (22) belonged to Sajwantgarh village in Rajasthan's Nagaur district and is survived by his mother. 

Gunner Hazra (22) hailed from Khamarberia village in West Bengal's Bankura district. 

Their mortal remains will be taken to their respective native places for their last rites with full military honour, Col Musavi said. 

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

US: Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From House Leadership After Democrats Lose Control Of House Of Representatives

