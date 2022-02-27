Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
12 Active COVID-19 Cases In Andamans

Three more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,875, the bulletin said, adding that the toll remained unchanged at 129.

Covid-19 vaccination center. (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 5:16 pm

Twelve COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said. The Union territory's coronavirus tally remained unchanged at 10,016 as no new infection was registered, it said.
       

The administration has thus far tested over 6.99 lakh samples for COVID-19 and fully vaccinated 3.02 lakh people.

With PTI inputs.

