Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

 Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan To Be Released Next Week: Official

Siddique Kappan was arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras where a Dalit woman had died after being allegedly raped.

Journalist Siddique Kappan
Journalist Siddique Kappan PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 9:13 am

Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan will be released from the Lucknow jail next week, an official said on Friday, hours after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

"Siddique Kappan is lodged in the Lucknow jail for the past a few months. He will be released from the jail once his bail order is submitted here and a release order is issued as per the Supreme Court's order," said Santosh Kumar Verma, a Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the office of the DGP (Prison).  

Kappan was arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras where a Dalit woman had died after being allegedly raped.

He was arrested by the Mathura police for having links with the Popular Front of India and being a part of "conspiracy" to instigate violence. Later, he was shifted to the Lucknow jail.  

Observing that every person has a right to free expression, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him bail. 

"Till now you have not shown anything provocative," a bench headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit and also comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and P S Narasimha told the UP government.

The court also took note of the submissions of the UP government and laid down several conditions for bail, including that he will have to remain in Delhi for the next six weeks after release and report to the Nizamuddin police station in Delhi on Monday every week.

Related stories

SC Grants Bail To Journalist Siddique Kappan Who Was Arrested In Hathras

SC Seeks Response From UP Govt On Journalist Siddique Kappan’s Bail Plea

Supreme Court Seeks UP Government's Response On Journalist Siddique Kappan's Bail Plea

Tags

National Siddique Kappan Bail Supreme Court Hathras Dalit Woman Uttar Pradesh
NEXT MATCH
TBC
VS
TBC
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Visually Epic Actioner Is Marred By A Forced Love Story

‘Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva’ Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Visually Epic Actioner Is Marred By A Forced Love Story