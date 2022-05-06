Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

‘Hybrid’ Militant, Associate Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir’s Baramulla

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo is linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, said an official.

‘Hybrid’ Militant, Associate Arrested In Jammu And Kashmir’s Baramulla
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 6:48 pm

Security forces on Friday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ‘hybrid’ militant and his associate in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police said.

“On specific information regarding movement of terrorists, a checkpoint was established by security forces near Hilltop Cheradari in Baramulla,” a police spokesman said.

During checking, two suspicious persons tried to flee the spot on noticing the joint party of the forces. However, they were apprehended, he said.

Related stories

Centre Should Bring Policy On Loudspeakers, Says Maha Home Minister

12-Year-Old Maharashtra Boy Runs From Home, Cops Say He Was Addicted To Mobile Games

Leaders Of Opposition Parties From South Karnataka To Join BJP, Hints CM Basavaraj Bommai

The arrested duo has been identified as Ashiq Hossain Lone, a resident of Hyder Mohalla Ushkara Baramulla, and Uzair Amin Ganie, a resident of Kanthbagh Baramulla.

During their search, incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a magazine, eight live rounds, two hand grenades and two UBGL grenades, were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo is linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and had obtained these illegal arms and ammunition through some foreign terrorists with the intention to carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas, he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress, the spokesman said.

Police say ‘hybrid’ militants are sympathetic to the militant cause and are radicalised enough to carry out targeted attacks and then slip back into normal life. 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Jammu And Kashmir Police Kashmir News Indian Armed Forces Militants Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Lashkar-e-Taiba Militant Attack J&K: Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Fire Breaks Out In Pawne MIDC Area In Navi Mumbai

Fire Breaks Out In Pawne MIDC Area In Navi Mumbai

John Krasinski Plays This Iconinc MCU Character In 'Doctor Strange 2'

John Krasinski Plays This Iconinc MCU Character In 'Doctor Strange 2'