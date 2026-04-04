Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

Summary of this article
Leavitt has handled high-profile diplomatic disputes, including Trump’s stance on Iran and claims about Spain’s military cooperation.
From White House intern to youngest-ever press secretary, she advanced quickly through Republican communications roles while balancing family life.
Known for her sharp wit and loyalty, Leavitt shapes messaging under intense scrutiny and has become one of the most recognisable figures in Trump’s administration.
Asked what President Donald Trump implied by insisting on “unconditional surrender” of Iran, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, stated that this will be accomplished “once the president determines that Iran does not pose a threat to the United States of America and [when] the objectives of the operation have been realised.”
“Once that happens, then Iran will effectively find itself in the position of being at unconditional surrender, either way. Frankly, there are not many people around who are saying that for them.”
Another time, just hours before President Trump promised to sever all trade ties with Madrid unless it permitted America to use its military bases against Iran, Leavitt asserted that “Spain has agreed to cooperate with the United States military effort”.
The Spanish government, however, quickly contradicted her. According to Spanish Foreign Minister José Luis Albares, "I categorically deny this. Spain's stance regarding the war in the Middle East, regarding the attack on Iran, regarding the use of our bases, is still the same."
Challenged on her claims, Albares noted, "She may be a spokesperson at the White House, but I am the foreign minister of Spain!" The argument occurred in the aftermath of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's televised speech criticising the United States and Israel's attacks on Iran and reaffirming Spain's refusal to participate in any military operation that is contrary to international laws.
This is Karoline Leavitt in a nut shell! A staunch advocate for President Trump, and ready to advance the agenda of the administration, despite the fact that the information may just be lies.
Despite the fact that on 31 March 2026, President Donald Trump had joked about firing his White House press secretary for getting him bad media attention.
“I’m getting 93 per cent bad publicity,” he reportedly told reporters. “Some say 97, but between 93 and 97. If it’s 97 per cent, maybe Karoline’s not doing a great job—I don’t know,” he added, gesturing off-camera towards Leavitt.
“You’re doing a terrible job,” he joked, before pausing. “Should we keep her? I think we’ll keep her,” he continued, criticising what he called the “fake press” and the overwhelmingly negative attention he faces from the media.
This came soon after it was revealed that the 28-year-old press secretary had complained that a photo of her taken at the White House during a Thanksgiving event was “unflattering”. It showed Leavitt holding her young son while looking down at “Waddle” the turkey. Reports indicated that Leavitt found the angle unflattering, prompting the White House to express its displeasure.
Leavitt first joined the White House as a college intern during Trump’s first term and, following his re-election, became the youngest-ever press secretary. A former college athlete who spent summers scooping ice cream in New Hampshire, she rose quickly through Republican politics, holding communications positions under former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Republican Representative Elise Stefanik. During the 2024 Trump campaign, she served as national press secretary, travelling while pregnant and returning to work just four days after giving birth to her son, Niko.
She is married to Nicholas Riccio, a 60-year-old real-estate developer, and the couple are expecting their second child. The two met at a campaign event through a mutual friend during Leavitt’s 2022 congressional run. They became engaged on Christmas Day 2023 and married on 4 January 2025, just days before Trump’s second inauguration.
When Leavitt announced she is expecting her second child, a daughter due in May 2026. Speculation arose about her successor as White House press secretary, but Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, assured audiences on Fox News that Leavitt would continue in her role: “Karoline Leavitt is a machine. She’s incredible. And she’s going nowhere. I have seen stories of people saying who’s next in line. Nobody is next in line. It’s Karoline. She can do everything.”
Leavitt’s early life helped shape her work ethic and values. Her parents owned an ice cream stand, where she worked during summers. She attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where she credited her education with instilling discipline, strengthening her faith, and emphasising the importance of public service.
She earned a softball scholarship to Saint Anselm College, playing as an outfielder for the Saint Anselm Hawks, founding the Saint Anselm Broadcasting Club, volunteering at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, and writing for the college newspaper, defending Trump’s travel ban and critiquing liberal media coverage. She also spent a semester studying at John Cabot University in Rome and was the first in her family to graduate with an undergraduate degree.
Leavitt interned at the White House in 2018 as a presidential writer in the Office of Presidential Correspondence. From 2019 to 2021, she worked as an assistant press secretary, assisting McEnany with briefings. In 2022, she ran for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st district, winning the Republican primary but losing the general election to Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas, the first openly gay man to represent the state in Congress. Following Trump’s 2024 election victory, she was appointed White House press secretary, establishing a “new media seat” in the briefing room for podcasters, social media influencers, and independent content creators.
Known for her sharp wit, grasp of Trump’s messaging, and ability to defend the administration’s positions under intense scrutiny, Leavitt has become one of the most recognisable figures in American politics. Her distinctive appearance, often described as “MAGA-blonde” with an angelic face capable, adds to her acceptability. A lifelong conservative, Leavitt began writing pro-Trump op-eds at the age of 19 and has built a career combining steadfast loyalty, media savvy, and relentless dedication.