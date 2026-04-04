Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

As the youngest-ever White House press secretary, she has navigated high-profile diplomatic disputes, defended the president under intense media scrutiny, and helped shape the administration’s messaging both nationally and internationally

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
USA 60th Presidential Inauguration Trump swearing-in ceremony_12
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt | Photo: AP/Evan Vucci
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Leavitt has handled high-profile diplomatic disputes, including Trump’s stance on Iran and claims about Spain’s military cooperation.

  • From White House intern to youngest-ever press secretary, she advanced quickly through Republican communications roles while balancing family life.

  • Known for her sharp wit and loyalty, Leavitt shapes messaging under intense scrutiny and has become one of the most recognisable figures in Trump’s administration.

Asked what President Donald Trump implied by insisting on “unconditional surrender” of Iran, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, stated that this will be accomplished “once the president determines that Iran does not pose a threat to the United States of America and [when] the objectives of the operation have been realised.”

“Once that happens, then Iran will effectively find itself in the position of being at unconditional surrender, either way. Frankly, there are not many people around who are saying that for them.”

Another time, just hours before President Trump promised to sever all trade ties with Madrid unless it permitted America to use its military bases against Iran, Leavitt asserted that “Spain has agreed to cooperate with the United States military effort”.

The Spanish government, however, quickly contradicted her. According to Spanish Foreign Minister José Luis Albares, "I categorically deny this. Spain's stance regarding the war in the Middle East, regarding the attack on Iran, regarding the use of our bases, is still the same."

Related Content
England's Ben White, second right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the international friendly match. - AP
International Friendly 2026 Wrap: Germany's Wirtz Stars Against Switzerland; White Jeered On Return For England
Trump and Xi last met in person in October on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Busan, South Korea. - | Photo: AP/Mark Schiefelbein; Representative image
Trump-Xi Summit In Beijing: May 14-15 Meeting Confirmed After Iran War Delay
Gamers play "Halo Wars 2" at the Xbox Media Showcase at E3 2016, Monday, June 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. - Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for Microsoft/AP Images, File
What Do Sports Footage Have To Do With The Iran War? White House's Social Media Feed Has A Lot To Tell
Trump Warns of ‘Worst-Case’ Regime Change in Iran - Representative photo
Trump Warns of ‘Worst-Case’ Regime Change in Iran
Related Content

Challenged on her claims, Albares noted, "She may be a spokesperson at the White House, but I am the foreign minister of Spain!" The argument occurred in the aftermath of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's televised speech criticising the United States and Israel's attacks on Iran and reaffirming Spain's refusal to participate in any military operation that is contrary to international laws.

Pam Bondi - AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Epstein Files Fallout: Why Did Trump Sack Loyalist Attorney General Pam Bondi? 

BY Pritha Vashisth

This is Karoline Leavitt in a nut shell! A staunch advocate for President Trump, and ready to advance the agenda of the administration, despite the fact that the information may just be lies.

Despite the fact that on 31 March 2026, President Donald Trump had joked about firing his White House press secretary for getting him bad media attention.

“I’m getting 93 per cent bad publicity,” he reportedly told reporters. “Some say 97, but between 93 and 97. If it’s 97 per cent, maybe Karoline’s not doing a great job—I don’t know,” he added, gesturing off-camera towards Leavitt.

“You’re doing a terrible job,” he joked, before pausing. “Should we keep her? I think we’ll keep her,” he continued, criticising what he called the “fake press” and the overwhelmingly negative attention he faces from the media.

This came soon after it was revealed that the 28-year-old press secretary had complained that a photo of her taken at the White House during a Thanksgiving event was “unflattering”. It showed Leavitt holding her young son while looking down at “Waddle” the turkey. Reports indicated that Leavitt found the angle unflattering, prompting the White House to express its displeasure.

Leavitt first joined the White House as a college intern during Trump’s first term and, following his re-election, became the youngest-ever press secretary. A former college athlete who spent summers scooping ice cream in New Hampshire, she rose quickly through Republican politics, holding communications positions under former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Republican Representative Elise Stefanik. During the 2024 Trump campaign, she served as national press secretary, travelling while pregnant and returning to work just four days after giving birth to her son, Niko.

She is married to Nicholas Riccio, a 60-year-old real-estate developer, and the couple are expecting their second child. The two met at a campaign event through a mutual friend during Leavitt’s 2022 congressional run. They became engaged on Christmas Day 2023 and married on 4 January 2025, just days before Trump’s second inauguration.

When Leavitt announced she is expecting her second child, a daughter due in May 2026. Speculation arose about her successor as White House press secretary, but Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, assured audiences on Fox News that Leavitt would continue in her role: “Karoline Leavitt is a machine. She’s incredible. And she’s going nowhere. I have seen stories of people saying who’s next in line. Nobody is next in line. It’s Karoline. She can do everything.”

Leavitt’s early life helped shape her work ethic and values. Her parents owned an ice cream stand, where she worked during summers. She attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where she credited her education with instilling discipline, strengthening her faith, and emphasising the importance of public service.

She earned a softball scholarship to Saint Anselm College, playing as an outfielder for the Saint Anselm Hawks, founding the Saint Anselm Broadcasting Club, volunteering at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics, and writing for the college newspaper, defending Trump’s travel ban and critiquing liberal media coverage. She also spent a semester studying at John Cabot University in Rome and was the first in her family to graduate with an undergraduate degree.

Leavitt interned at the White House in 2018 as a presidential writer in the Office of Presidential Correspondence. From 2019 to 2021, she worked as an assistant press secretary, assisting McEnany with briefings. In 2022, she ran for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st district, winning the Republican primary but losing the general election to Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas, the first openly gay man to represent the state in Congress. Following Trump’s 2024 election victory, she was appointed White House press secretary, establishing a “new media seat” in the briefing room for podcasters, social media influencers, and independent content creators.

Known for her sharp wit, grasp of Trump’s messaging, and ability to defend the administration’s positions under intense scrutiny, Leavitt has become one of the most recognisable figures in American politics. Her distinctive appearance, often described as “MAGA-blonde” with an angelic face capable, adds to her acceptability. A lifelong conservative, Leavitt began writing pro-Trump op-eds at the age of 19 and has built a career combining steadfast loyalty, media savvy, and relentless dedication.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  4. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

  4. The Energy Shock: US-Israel War With Iran And Its Impact On India And The World

  5. Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia