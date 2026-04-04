Women Officials In Firing Line: Can Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s Youngest Press Secretary, Hold Her Ground?

When Leavitt announced she is expecting her second child, a daughter due in May 2026. Speculation arose about her successor as White House press secretary, but Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, assured audiences on Fox News that Leavitt would continue in her role: “Karoline Leavitt is a machine. She’s incredible. And she’s going nowhere. I have seen stories of people saying who’s next in line. Nobody is next in line. It’s Karoline. She can do everything.”