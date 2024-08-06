International

Who Is Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM, Set To Be Released From Jail After Sheikh Hasina's Exit

According to a press release, it was "unanimously decided" to release the Begum Khaleda Zia, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Former Bangladesh PM and BNP chief Khaleda Zia |
Former Bangladesh PM and BNP chief Khaleda Zia | Photo: X/@zarrar_11PK
info_icon

Hours after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh amid increasing violence in the nation, President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the release of jailed opposition leader and former PM Khaleda Zia.

According to a press release, it was "unanimously decided" to release the Begum Khaleda Zia, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The meeting also decided to release all those who were detained in various cases related to the "student against discrimination movement". A strong consensus to ensure communal harmony is not disrupted in the nation in any way was also reached, it added.

Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman, heads of the Navy, Air Force and top opposition leaders including that of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami were in attendance at the meeting.

Notably, Khaleda Zia was sent to jail in 2018 after she was sentenced to 17 years in prison in a graft case. The now 78-year-old leader is sick and confined to a hospital.

How Bangladesh Protests Flared Up Overnight And Led To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Exit | Timeline - | Photo: AP
How Bangladesh Protests Flared Up Overnight And Led To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Exit | Timeline

BY Danita Yadav

WHO IS KHALEDA ZIA

Born on August 15, 1945, Khaleda Zia is the chairperson of the leading opposition party in the nation, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Zia is considered a staunch rival of Sheikh Hasina and the duo's tiff is often termed as the 'Battle of Begums'.

Zia's political journey began after the assassination of her husband, Ziaur Rahman, who served as Bangladesh's President from 1977 to 1981. Rahman also founded the BNP n 1978.

Zia became the first female Prime Minister of Bangladesh in 1991 and the second woman to lead a Muslim-dominant nation after Pakistan's Benazir Bhutto. She again served as the nation's PM from 2001 to 2006.

After the end of her term, the 2007 January elections were delayed by the political unrest and violence in Bangladesh, leading to a military takeover of the interim government.

During this time, Zia and her two sons charged with corruption. She was sent to jail for 17 years in a graft case in 2018.

However now, owing to multiple health issues, Zia is admitted to a hospital and confined to its spaces. She reportedly travels abroad for medical treatment quite often.

Diplomatic sources cited by news agency PTI said India decided to provide a safe passage through the Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Dhaka. - AP
Bangladesh Protest: Hasina Lands Near Delhi, Meets India's NSA Doval, Say Reports | What We Know

BY Outlook Web Desk

BANGLADESH PROTESTS

Amid the increasing tensions and unrest in the nation Sheikh Hasina stepped down as the PM and fled Dhaka as protestors stormed her fortified house. Hasina is now in a safe house in India. The former PM is reportedly expected to seek asylum in the United Kingdom.

Notably, the Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin also announced the dissolving of the Parliament after Hasina's abrupt resignation.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh Protests: Parliament Dissolved; Sheikh Hasina Seeks Asylum In UK | Top Points

The nation's army also noted that an interim government will be formed as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the US, UN and many other countries are closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh, with Washington urging for an end to the violence and forming of an interim government in a democratic and inclusive manner.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Political Crisis Delays 'A' Cricket Team's Pakistan Arrival
  2. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
  3. ICC Monitoring Bangladesh Crisis, Women's T20 World Cup In Limbo
  4. Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year
  5. Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  2. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  3. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  4. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
  5. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Confirm Niclas Fullkrug Signing
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Zero Governance, Policy Paralysis': BJP Demands Kejriwal's Resignation After HC Upholds His CBI Arrest
  2. Foreign Medical Graduates' Body Alleges Leak Of NBEMS Letter To DMs, Questions 'Security Of NEET PG Paper'
  3. Delhi: Shocking Sight Of Dog Carrying Headless Baby Witnessed In Rohini
  4. 'Hindus Slaughtered': BJP MP Suvendu Warns Incursion Of 1 Crore Bangladeshi Refugees In Bengal
  5. Bangladesh Protest: India's Border With Neighbouring Country On 'High' Alert Amid Unrest; PM Modi Briefs Cabinet
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  2. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report
  3. 'You Have Truly Changed My Life': Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Wish For 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza
  4. Madhuri Dixit To Reportedly Play Serial Killer In Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande'
  5. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
US News
  1. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  2. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  3. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  4. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
  5. Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Transforms Into Category 1 Hurricane Posing Flood Threats
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Hasina Moves To Safe House In India; Nobel Laureate To Be Chief Advisor Of Interim Govt
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq
  3. Who Is Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM, Set To Be Released From Jail After Sheikh Hasina's Exit
  4. India Caught Napping?
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Parliament Dissolved; Sheikh Hasina Seeks Asylum In UK | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs