UN, US and More Monitoring The Situation - The United States, the United Nations and many other countries have been tracking the situation in Bangladesh.

The US has urged for an end to all the violence and urged for the interim government to be formed in a democratic and inclusive way.

The UN also called for restraint and called for an end to all the violence in the nation. "The Secretary-General deplores the further loss of life during protests in Bangladesh over the weekend. He continues to closely follow developments in the country, including the Chief of Army Staff’s announcement regarding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and plans for the formation of an interim government," stated Farhan Haq, the UN Deputy Spokesperson.