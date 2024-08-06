International

Bangladesh Protests: Parliament Dissolved; Sheikh Hasina Seeks Asylum In UK | Top Points

With unrest expected to continue, the former PM is expected to work towards seeking asylum in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, the President has announced the dissolution of the parliament as Dhaka prepares itself for an interim government.

bangladesh protest news sheikh hasina
Bangladesh Parliament Dissolved; Sheikh Hasina Seeks Asylum In UK | Photo: AP
info_icon

After a dramatic series of events in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina submitted an abrupt resignation and stepped down as the Prime Minister. Shortly after resigning, the former PM fled Dhaka as protestors stormed her fortified house and is now in a safe house in India.

With unrest expected to continue, the former PM is expected to work towards seeking asylum in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, in Bangladesh, the President has announced the dissolution of the parliament as Dhaka prepares itself for an interim government.

Bangladesh Parliament Dissolved, Hasina In India | Latest Updates

  • Parliament Dissolved - Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has dissolved the parliament following Sheikh Hasina's abrupt resignation.

  • Former PM Khaleda Zia To Be Released From Jail - Along with the dissolution of the parliament, the president has also ordered the release of opposition leader and former prime minister Khaleda Zia

How Bangladesh Protests Flared Up Overnight And Led To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Exit | Timeline - | Photo: AP
How Bangladesh Protests Flared Up Overnight And Led To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Exit | Timeline

BY Danita Yadav

  • Interim Government In The Works - The Bangladeshi army has stated that an interim government will be formed as soon as possible. While confirming Hasina's exit on Monday, the Army Chief stated all political leaders, including the opposition have been informed.

  • Curfew Likely To End Today - Bangladesh's Army has stated that the country-wide curfew imposed due to the unrest will end on Tuesday morning. With this, schools and businesses in the nation are expected to reopen.

Students clash with riot police during a protest against a quota system for government jobs, in Dhaka - AP
Bangladesh Unrest: As Sheikh Hasina Resigns, What Sparked The Student Protest?

BY Apeksha Priyadarshini

  • UN, US and More Monitoring The Situation - The United States, the United Nations and many other countries have been tracking the situation in Bangladesh.

    The US has urged for an end to all the violence and urged for the interim government to be formed in a democratic and inclusive way.

    The UN also called for restraint and called for an end to all the violence in the nation. "The Secretary-General deplores the further loss of life during protests in Bangladesh over the weekend. He continues to closely follow developments in the country, including the Chief of Army Staff’s announcement regarding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and plans for the formation of an interim government," stated Farhan Haq, the UN Deputy Spokesperson.

  • Death Toll Over 300 - Due to the protests in the past month, the death toll in Bangladesh is reported to be over 300. With 101 killed during the Sunday clashes, at least 56 deaths were reported on Monday by news agency AFP.

  • Sheikh Hasina In India, Seeks UK Asylum - Following her dramatic exit as Prime Miister, Sheikh Hasina landed near New Delhi on Monday and is reportedly in a safe house for the time being. The former Bangladeshi PM and Awami League chief is expected to apply for aslyum in the United Kingdom

