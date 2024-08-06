International

Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Hasina Moves To Safe House In India; Nobel Laureate To Be Chief Advisor Of Interim Govt

Bangladesh Protests LIVE: After stepping down as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh amid increasing tensions in the nation, Sheikh Hasina landed in UP's Hindon Air Base late on Monday and is now in a safe house in India. Meanwhile, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has announced the dissolution of the Parliament as the nation gears up for an interim government to take charge.

Outlook Web Desk
6 August 2024
6 August 2024
Bangladesh Protests Live Updates | AP/X
Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Sheikh Hasina, after an abrupt resignation as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, is now in a safe house in India. The former PM is expected to work towards seeking asylum in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, as Dhaka is gearing up for an interim government to take charge, President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the dissolution of the Parliament. Notably, Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement said on Tuesday.
LIVE UPDATES

Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Who Is Sheikh Hasina

Curtains came down on Sheikh Hasina's tenure as the Prime Minister of neighbouring Bangladesh. On Monday, August 5, Hasina resigned as the PM and fled the country amid massive protests against her government that claimed around 100 lives over the last two days.

The 76-year-old Hasina is the daughter of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Hasina has been in power in the strategically important Indian neighbouring country since 2009.

She won the Bangladesh General Election a fourth consecutive time just a few months ago this January. This was her fifth term overall as the PM of Bangladesh after being elected in 1996 for the first time.

Bangladesh Protests LIVE: How Unrest Flared Up And Led To Sheikh Hasina's Exit| Timeline

Bangladesh has been grappling with violence and widespread unrest since July after thousands of students took to the streets to demand reform in the quota system. However, these protests, which started peacefully, soon turned into a pressing challenge for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the ruling Awami League party.

A month after deadly unrest in the country allegedly killed over 300 people, anti-government protests fueled up overnight as people marched to the streets seeking justice for those who were killed and wrongfully detained. | Read More Here

Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Nobel Laureate To Be Chief Advisor Of Interim Govt

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will be the chief advisor of the interim government of Bangladesh, announced the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Daily Star newspaper reported that Nahid Islam, one of the key coordinators of the movement, said that Prof Yunus has agreed to take on this crucial responsibility at the call of the student community to save the country.

"We took 24 hours to announce a framework for the interim government. However, considering the emergency situation, we are announcing it now," Nahid said.

"We have decided that the interim government would be formed in which internationally renowned Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus, who has wide acceptability, would be the chief adviser," said Nahid, flanked by two other coordinators.

Bangladesh Protests LIVE: US Urges For Formation Of Interim Govt In Democratic Way

The United States, the UN and other countries are closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh.

The Biden administration has urged Bangladesh to form an interim government in accordance with democratic principles, rule of law and the will of the Bangladeshi people.

"We want to see the Bangladeshi people decide the future of the Bangladeshi government," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

Miller told the press conference here the United States is monitoring the situation carefully and calls for an end to violence and fixing accountability for the deaths that have occurred over the past few weeks.

Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Former PM Khaleda Zia To Be Released From Jail After Hasina's Exit

Former Prime Minister and chief of opposition party BNP, Khaleda Zia, is set to be released from jail after the exit of her rival Sheikh Hasina as the Bangladesh PM.

Zia was sent to jail in 2018 after she was sentenced to prison for 17 years in a graft case. She is currently hospitalised. | READ MORE

Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Announces Dissolution Of Parliament

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the dissolution of the Parliament amid preparations for an interim government in the country. READ | Bangladesh Protests Top Points

Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Latest On The Unrest In India's Neighbouring Country

Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live coverage of the political unrest and tensions in the nation's neighbouring country of Bangladesh.

So far, Sheikh Hasina has stepped down as the Bangladesh PM, reaching India and moving to a safe house here. She is expected to work towards seeking asylum in the UK.

