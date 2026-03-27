US–Israel–Iran War:10-Day Halt On Iranian Energy Sector Attacks As Talks Continue

US–Israel–Iran War: Japan to ease coal power restrictions amid Middle East war
Japan’s government plans to temporarily lift restrictions on coal-fired power plants, as it seeks to ease an energy strain caused by war in the Middle East.
Takahide Soeda, an official from the Japanese industry ministry, confirmed the accuracy of the reports to the AFP news agency.
He stated that the plan would be formally presented during an expert panel meeting scheduled to begin at 11am local time (02:00 GMT) on Friday.
US–Israel–Iran War: Trump Says Iran Asked Him For Seven-Day Energy Strike Pause - He Agreed To 10 days
Donald Trump says Iran asked him for a pause of seven days on striking energy plants, but that he gave them ten, and Tehran was "very thankful". Earlier, Trump announced on Truth Social that he would extend a pause on striking Iranian energy plants from five days to two weeks.
The pause was set to expire tomorrow, but this new extension means the pause will be in effect until April 6.
Speaking on the phone to Fox News just now, Trump says the US is in conversations with Iran which are going "fairly well". "They said to me, very nicely, through my people: 'Could we have more time?'," the US president tells the hosts of Fox's The Five. "They asked for seven days]. And I said, 'I'm going to give you ten', because they gave me ships. You know, we talked about the eight ships. You know, the 'present' that I talked about the other day."
US–Israel–Iran War: Iran’s Parliament working on bill to impose fees on ships in Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s Parliament is working on a bill to formalise the fees it is reportedly charging on some ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, local media reported.
The Fars and Tasnim news agencies, both close to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, quoted lawmaker Mohammadreza Rezaei Kouchi as saying that “Parliament is pursuing a plan to formally codify Iran’s sovereignty, control and oversight over the Strait of Hormuz while also creating a source of revenue through the collection of fees