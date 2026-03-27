US–Israel–Iran War:10-Day Halt On Iranian Energy Sector Attacks As Talks Continue

Speaking on the phone to Fox News just now, Trump says the US is in conversations with Iran which are going "fairly well". "They said to me, very nicely, through my people: 'Could we have more time?'," the US president tells the hosts of Fox's The Five. "They asked for seven days]. And I said, 'I'm going to give you ten', because they gave me ships. You know, we talked about the eight ships. You know, the 'present' that I talked about the other day."