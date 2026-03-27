US–Israel–Iran War:10-Day Halt On Iranian Energy Sector Attacks As Talks Continue

US–Israel–Iran War: It has been 27 days since the US-Israel-Iran war started. Here are the latest updates.

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Tehrans Grand Bazaar were heavily targeted and attacked
The police station targeted during the airstrikes on the fourth day of the US-Israel war against Iran. A police station and one of the judiciary buildings in Tehran's Grand Bazaar were heavily targeted and attacked. | Photo: IMAGO/Sobhan Farajvan
US–Israel–Iran War: U.S. President Donald Trump has extended his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz to April 6. The President made the statement on Thursday (March 26, 2026) saying he will hold off on bombing Iran’s energy plants. The update comes even as earlier in the day, the two countries appeared at an impasse, hardening their positions over ceasefire talks. Thousands more U.S. troops neared the region, Israel poured more troops into southern Lebanon to fight the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, and Tehran tightened its grip on the crucial Strait of Hormuz
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US–Israel–Iran War: Japan to ease coal power restrictions amid Middle East war

Japan’s government plans to temporarily lift restrictions on coal-fired power plants, as it seeks to ease an energy strain caused by war in the Middle East.

Takahide Soeda, an official from the Japanese industry ministry, confirmed the accuracy of the reports to the AFP news agency.

He stated that the plan would be formally presented during an expert panel meeting scheduled to begin at 11am local time (02:00 GMT) on Friday.

US–Israel–Iran War: Trump Says Iran Asked Him For Seven-Day Energy Strike Pause - He Agreed To 10 days

Donald Trump says Iran asked him for a pause of seven days on striking energy plants, but that he gave them ten, and Tehran was "very thankful". Earlier, Trump announced on Truth Social that he would extend a pause on striking Iranian energy plants from five days to two weeks.

The pause was set to expire tomorrow, but this new extension means the pause will be in effect until April 6.

Speaking on the phone to Fox News just now, Trump says the US is in conversations with Iran which are going "fairly well". "They said to me, very nicely, through my people: 'Could we have more time?'," the US president tells the hosts of Fox's The Five. "They asked for seven days]. And I said, 'I'm going to give you ten', because they gave me ships. You know, we talked about the eight ships. You know, the 'present' that I talked about the other day."

US–Israel–Iran War: Iran’s Parliament working on bill to impose fees on ships in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Parliament is working on a bill to formalise the fees it is reportedly charging on some ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, local media reported.

The Fars and Tasnim news agencies, both close to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, quoted lawmaker Mohammadreza Rezaei Kouchi as saying that “Parliament is pursuing a plan to formally codify Iran’s sovereignty, control and oversight over the Strait of Hormuz while also creating a source of revenue through the collection of fees

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