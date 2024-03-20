Ranked: These Are The Happiest Countries In The World As Per World Happiness Report 2024

The World Happiness Index Report 2024 has been released, reaffirming the continued dominance of Nordic countries in terms of happiness scores. Finland, clinching the top position for the seventh consecutive year, leads the pack.
A notable addition to this year's report is the introduction of age-specific rankings, shedding light on varying levels of life satisfaction among different age groups globally.
The decline in happiness among young individuals in North America has been so significant that they are now reporting lower levels of happiness compared to older generations. This downturn has contributed to the United States slipping out of the top 20 positions on the overall happiness list for the first time since the report was first published in 2012.
However, the decrease in rank for the US and other countries is also attributed to the notable improvements in happiness observed in several nations, particularly in Eastern Europe.
The Happiest Countries
Once again, Finland claims the title of the world's happiest country, as revealed by the annual report released in celebration of the United Nations International Day of Happiness on March 20.
This report utilizes data from global surveys conducted in over 140 countries, ranking nations based on the average life evaluations of their inhabitants over the preceding three years, spanning from 2021 to 2023. Collaboratively produced by Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Centre, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and an editorial board, this report offers insights into global happiness trends.
Finland, known for its cool weather where the northern lights illuminate the winter skies and the sun can shine all night during summer, excels in creating the right social conditions for happiness.
According to John Helliwell, emeritus professor of economics at the Vancouver School of Economics, University of British Columbia, and a founding editor of the World Happiness Report, participants in the survey are asked to evaluate their lives as a whole, taking into account their values.
“And you find out Finland’s pretty rich in all of those things, like wallets being returned if they’re dropped in the street, people helping each other day in and day out, very high quality and universally distributed health and education opportunities — so everyone more or less comes out of the starting gate the same,” he said.
Additionally, Finland is noted for having content immigrants, indicating a willingness to share its happiness with newcomers.
The report assesses six key variables to explain life evaluations
GDP per capita
Social support
Healthy life expectancy
Freedom
Generosity
Perceptions of corruption
Denmark (2nd), Iceland (3rd), and Sweden (4th), Finland's Nordic neighbors, consistently achieve high scores, with Norway (7th) also ranking comfortably within the top 10.
Despite the conflict with Hamas, Israel surprisingly maintains its position at No. 5 in the rankings, having been in the top 10 since 2022. The authors of the report clarify that rankings are based on a three-year average, which mitigates the impact of “cataclysmic events happening during a particular year.”
The timing of the survey plays a crucial role during crises. In Israel's case, the survey was conducted after the Hamas attack on October 7 but before much of the subsequent conflict. While life evaluations dropped significantly, these scores only accounted for a third of the average.
The report also includes a ranking for Palestine at No. 103, although its statehood is not widely recognized. The poll was conducted in the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank before the events of October 7.
Rounding out the top 10 are the Netherlands (6th), Luxembourg (8th), Switzerland(9th), and Australia (10th).
The United States drops out of the top 20
The United States, ranking at No. 23, and Germany, at No. 24, fell out of the top 20 due in part to an increase in happiness among other countries, notably Czechia (No. 18), Lithuania (No. 19), and Slovenia (No. 21), with the United Kingdom securing the 20th spot.
Although Lithuania claimed the 19th position overall this year, it emerged as the happiest country in 2024 among respondents under 30. However, for those over 60, Lithuania dropped to No. 44.
In contrast, happiness scores among individuals under 30 in the United States and Canada were considerably lower compared to those aged 60 and older. The United States ranked No. 62 among the younger demographic, while it stood at No. 10 for those over 60. Similarly, Canada secured the 58th spot among the young and the 8th position for those aged 60 and older.
Australia and New Zealand also experienced relatively lower rankings among the younger population.
Helliwell noted that the lower scores among young individuals in these countries are not necessarily due to lower education levels, reduced income, or poorer health.
“It’s what they think about their lives. So it’s a mood question,” he explained. Helliwell suggests that part of the decline may be attributed to the type of information consumed by young people in primarily English-speaking nations.
“They’re hearing news that’s making them unhappy and they may be sharing it and that may make them unhappy too,” he said.
However, there are positive aspects for young people to consider. According to the report, “Overall, globally, young people aged 15-24 experienced improved life satisfaction between 2006 and 2019, and stable life satisfaction since then. But the picture varied by region. Youth wellbeing fell in North America, Western Europe, Middle East and North Africa, and South Asia. In the rest of the world it rose.”
World’s 20 happiest countries in 2024
Finland
Denmark
Iceland
Sweden
Israel
Netherlands
Norway
Luxembourg
Switzerland
Australia
New Zealand
Costa Rica
Kuwait
Austria
Canada
Belgium
Ireland
1Czechia
Lithuania
United Kingdom
At the bottom of the list, Afghanistan maintains its position as the world's lowest-ranked country for happiness. Joining Afghanistan are Lebanon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, and Congo, which also ranked at the bottom.