US Senator Targets India, China, Brazil, Says Their Russian Oil Purchases Killed Civilians

US Senator Lindsey Graham sharply criticized India, China, Brazil, and other nations for continuing to purchase discounted Russian oil—arguing that these transactions directly fuel Moscow's war efforts and contribute to civilian casualties.
Posting on X, Graham addressed the international buyers:
“India, China, Brazil and others who prop up Putin’s war machine by buying cheap Russian oil: How do you feel right now that your purchases have resulted in innocent civilians, including children, being killed? India is experiencing the cost of supporting Putin. To the rest, you will soon, too.”
His remarks came in the immediate aftermath of a devastating missile and drone attack on Kyiv that killed at least 23 people, including children. Graham framed the incident as a tragic outcome of continued financial support for Russia.
Graham’s warning arrives amid mounting U.S.–India trade tensions. The U.S. has already imposed steep tariffs—up to 50%—on Indian goods, partially in response to India’s ongoing Russian oil imports.
In response, New Delhi has defended its energy strategy, stating that importing Russian oil is critical to its energy security and aligned with its principle of strategic autonomy. Indian officials have labeled the U.S. tariffs as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.