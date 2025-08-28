Ukraine Says Russian Attack Kills Three, Injures 12

Russia carried a “massive” attack on Kyiv on Thursday killing at least three people while injuring several others.
Russia carried a “massive” attack on Kyiv on Thursday killing at least three people while injuring several others, AFP reported citing Ukrainian officials. The attacks were carried out overnight damaging several buildings in the capital.
According to the administration’s head Tymur Tkachenko, one of those killed was a 14-year-old. Reports suggest that 12 people were injured in the attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko claimed that several buildings were damaged further east.
Klitschko described Russia’s latest strikes as a “massive attack” which caused damage in five districts of the capital. A five-storey building in the Darnytsky district had collapsed, the mayor reported.
The attack comes after US president Donald Trump’s meeting with his Russian counterpart in Alaska on August 15 which ended without a ceasefire. Following the meeting, Trump had warned Russia of massive sanctions if a ceasefire is not reached.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had earlier accused Western powers of deliberately aimed at ending the Ukraine conflict, as US President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a high-level meeting between the warring leaders appeared to stall.
Ukraine had recently admitted for the first time that the Russian army has entered the eastern industrial region of .
In its biggest aerial attack this year, Russia had launched 574 drones and 40 missiles at Ukraine. The attack was carried out overnight, claimed the Ukrainian Air Force on Thursday.
According to AP, the attack mostly targeted western regions of the country. The airstrikes killed at least one person and injured 15 others, according to officials.