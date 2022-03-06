Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Elon Musk And Ukraine's Zelenskyy Discuss 'Space Projects' Amid Russian Invasion

Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a detailed meeting with billionaire Elon Musk about his plan to work for other potential space projects with his SpaceX.

File photo of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. PTI

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 11:31 am

Amid war with Russia,Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday announced that Ukraine will be receiving another batch of Starlink satellite broadband systems for its destroyed cities from billionaire Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

Zelenskyy said he spoke to Musk about his plan to work for other potential space projects that could pan out in a partnership between Ukraine and SpaceX, though he added that those were conversations for ‘after the war’.

"Talked to @elonmusk. I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I'll talk about this after the war," tweeted Zelenskyy.

Earlier, Elon Musk had provided Starlink satellite internet terminals to Ukraine after the country's internet services were disrupted due to Russian assault. 

Musk also warned that there is a high chance the Starlink satellite broadband service could be ‘targeted in the war ravaged country, and had advised people to use it with caution.

Starlink operates a constellation of more than 2,000 satellites that aim to provide internet access across the planet. The company on Friday launched a further 50 Starlink satellites and many more are slated to be put into Earth's orbit.
 

