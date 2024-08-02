Turkey Blocks Instagram For 'Censoring' Content Linked To Hamas Chief Haniyeh's Death

Turkey has blocked access to Instagram after a top government official criticized the platform for “censoring” content related to Hamas. The Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) announced the block on Friday, but did not provide details on the reason for the decision or how long the ban will last.
The announcement of blocking Instagram came after Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish presidency’s communications director criticised the Meta-owned platform for blocking condolence posts related to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Altun called this action “censorship” and pointed out that Instagram did not explain any policy violations for its decision.
“We will continue to defend freedom of expression against these platforms, which have repeatedly shown that they serve the global system of exploitation and injustice,” Altun reportedly said.
“We will stand by our Palestinian brothers at every opportunity and on every platform,” he added.
Users from Turkey flagged the issue of not being able to access the social media platform on Friday before the official announcement was made.
In a post on X, Yaman Akdeniz, a Turkish digital law expert criticised this move by the country, he said, “Access to Instagram was blocked (…) around 3:00 AM this morning following an administrative order. The decision was made either by the presidency or a ministry. The BTK must have its decision approved by a judge,” wrote , on X.
“The censorship imposed on Instagram is arbitrary and can never have any explanation or justification. No judge should approve such a request,” he added.
Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas and a close ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his bodyguard were killed in Tehran on Wednesday.
Hamas and Iran have accused Israel of the attack, but Israel has not commented.
In Turkey, where the population is 85 million, more than 50 million people use Instagram, according to Turkish media.