International

Turkey To 'Enter Israel' For Palestinians? Israeli FM Likens Erdogan With Saddam Hussein

In recent months, Erdogan has hinted that once Israel achieves its goals of destroying Hamas's military and freeing hostages taken by the group on October 7, it might turn its attention toward Ankara.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan | Photo: AP
info_icon

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has recently hinted that his country may intervene Israel to stop the ongoing war in Gaza which began on October 7. Erdogan has been a strong critic of Israel's actions.

In a speech praising Turkey’s defense industry, Erdogan addressed the Israel-Palestine conflict, stating that Turkey would not allow Israel to "do ridiculous things to Palestine."

He referred to Turkey’s past interventions in Karabakh and Libya to imply that Turkey might act similarly if necessary.

"There is no reason why we cannot do this ... We must be strong so that we can take these steps," Erdogan added in the televised address.

“Just as we entered [Nagorno-]Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we might do the same to them. There is nothing we can’t do. We must only be strong," he added.

Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, has criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his recent remarks. Katz accused Erdogan of following in the footsteps of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, whose regime was overthrown by American forces in 2003 under then-President George Bush.

Katz in a post on X wrote, "Erdogan follows in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel. Just let him remember what happened there and how it ended."

In recent months, Erdogan has hinted that once Israel achieves its goals of destroying Hamas's military and freeing hostages taken by the group on October 7, it might turn its attention toward Ankara.

Erdogan has also criticized his Western and NATO allies, accusing them of supporting Israel and attempting to spread war across the Middle East.

In 2020, under Erdogan’s leadership, Turkey supported Azerbaijan during a 44-day conflict with Armenia over a land dispute involving the Artsakh region (also known as Nagorno-Karabakh).

Turkey did not directly intervene with its military but provided assistance, including deploying Syrian mercenaries and supplying drones.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Preview: Gautam Gambhir's Wards Eye Clean Sweep In Pallekele
  3. Olympics: Players Will Fight Tooth And Nail To Be At Los Angeles 2028 Games, Says Former India Coach Rahul Dravid
  4. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL 2nd T20I: India Seal Series Win As Sri Lanka Suffer Another Late Collapse - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
  4. Football Transfer: Raphael Varane Joins Como On A Free Transfer After Manchester United Stint Ends
  5. Renato Veiga Calls For Patience During Enzo Maresca's Chelsea 'Process'
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Excited Djokovic Gears Up For Potential Last Dance With Nadal
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Proud Of Thrilling Doubles Comeback
  3. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Extends Career With Thrilling First-round Comeback
  4. Paris Olympics: Coco Gauff Breezes Through Singles Debut To Reach Second Round
  5. Nadal Acknowledges Djokovic Will Be 'Clear Favourite' In Their Blockbuster Paris Olympics Battle
Hockey News
  1. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  2. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND
  3. India 3-2 New Zealand, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's Late Strike Wins It For Hockey Team
  4. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  5. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: MCD Suspends 2 Engineers; Issue Raised In Parliament
  2. SC Refuses To Entertain PIL Against Govt’s Decision On UGC-NET Exam Cancellation
  3. SC Refuses To Stay Court Ruling That Set Aside 65% Quota For Backward Classes In Bihar
  4. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: JNU, DU Students, BSc Graduate From UP College | The 3 Victims
  5. ‘Sacred’ Rage Of Ghulam Rasool
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Kamal Haasan Looks Unrecognizable As Supreme Yaksin, Nag Ashwin Shares New BTS Pic
  2. Taapsee Pannu Says 'Phir Aayi Haaseen Dillruba's Rani Is Not 'Alpha': She Doesn’t Always Make The Right Decisions
  3. Sanjay Dutt Unveils His First Look Poster As Dhak Deva From Dhruva Sarja's 'KD- The Devil'
  4. Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Quash Breakup Rumours By Making First Joint Public Appearance- Watch
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, And Other Celebs Congratulate Manu Bhaker On Her Historic Win
US News
  1. Campaign For Green Card Holders In US To Become Citizens & Register To Vote
  2. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  3. Apple Reaches First Unionized Store Deal In the US, Needs Employee Approvals
  4. Park Fire Becomes Largest Wildfire Of The Year In California Leading To Rampant Destruction And Evacuations
  5. Will Donald Trump Be Next U.S. President? This Is What A Clairvoyant Who Predicted Biden’s Step Down Says
World News
  1. No Country Should Dominate Others Says Quad In Clear Message To China
  2. Turkish President Erdogan Hints At Intervening War On Gaza; Israeli FM Likens Him With Saddam Hussein
  3. World Tiger Day: India's Tiger Population, Reasons For Poaching | Wild Cat Facts
  4. Campaign For Green Card Holders In US To Become Citizens & Register To Vote
  5. Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro Becomes President For 3rd Time, US Says 'Results Don't Reflect Peoples' Will'
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths LIVE: MCD Suspends 2 Engineers; Issue Raised In Parliament
  7. India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live Scores And Updates: Bhaker-Sarabjot Qualify For 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final; Arjun Babuta Eyes Medal Glory
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics