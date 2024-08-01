Iran Orders Attack On Israel After Haniyeh's Killing; Khaled Meshaal Tipped To Lead Hamas | Top Updates

Khaled Mashaal Tipped To Be New Hamas leader: Khaled Meshaal is tipped to be the new Hamas leader, Reuters reported. Meshaal, 68, has been a key figure in the Islamist group since becoming its political leader in exile in 1996. His tenure has seen him represent Hamas in meetings with foreign governments worldwide, despite Israeli travel restrictions. He became known around the world in 1997 after Israeli agents injected him with poison in a botched assassination attempt on a street outside his office in the Jordanian capital Amman. The incident sparked a diplomatic crisis, with Jordan's King Hussein threatening to scrap the country's peace treaty with Israel unless the antidote was provided and Israel did so.