International

Iran Orders Attack On Israel After Haniyeh's Killing; Khaled Meshaal Tipped To Lead Hamas | Top Updates

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued an order for Iran to strike Israel directly, in retaliation for the killing of Hamas’s leader, a report said.

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: AP/Collage by Outlook India
info_icon

Hamas' top political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in a predawn bombing in the Iranian capital on Wednesday, Iran and the Palestinian group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that might spark an all-out regional war. Iran's top leader promised revenge against Israel.

Israel has a lengthy history of assassinating rivals abroad, including Iranian nuclear scientists and military commanders.

Israel, which remained silent on the hit, had pledged to kill Ismail Haniyeh and other Hamas officials in response to the group's October 7 attack on southern Israel, which sparked the war on Gaza. The attack came shortly after Haniyeh attended Iran's new president's inauguration in Tehran, and hours after Israel targeted a major commander of Iran's ally Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon.

Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Killed In Tehran | Top Updates 

  • Iran’s Leader Orders Attack On Israel: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has issued an order for Iran to strike Israel directly, in retaliation for the killing of Hamas’s leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran according to three Iranian officials briefed on the order, The New York Times reported. In a statement on his official website, Khamenei said revenge was “our duty” and that Israel had “prepared a harsh punishment for itself” by killing “a dear guest in our home.” 

  • Fears Of Retaliation From Iran: The assassination is potentially explosive amid the region's volatile, intertwined conflicts because of its target, its timing and the decision to carry it out in Iran. Most dangerous is the potential to push Iran and Israel into direct confrontation if Iran retaliates. Bitter regional rivals, Israel and Iran risked plunging into war earlier this year when Israel hit Iran's embassy in Damascus in April. Iran retaliated, and Israel countered in an unprecedented exchange of strikes on each other's soil, but international efforts succeeded in containing that cycle before it spun out of control.

  • Hezbollah Top Commander Killed In Israeli Attack: The assassination could also inflame already rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which international diplomats were trying to contain after a weekend rocket attack that killed 12 young people in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Israel carried out a strike Tuesday evening in the Lebanese capital that it said killed a top Hezbollah commander allegedly behind the rocket strike. Hezbollah has denied any involvement. The group confirmed on Wednesday that senior military commander Fuad Shukr had been killed.

  • ‘We Are Prepared For Any Scenario’, Says Netanyahu: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country had delivered “crushing blows” to its enemies in recent days, including the killing of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon hours before the Tehran strike. He warned Israelis that “challenging days lie ahead”, as fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East grow. "Since the strike in Beirut there are threats surrounding from all directions," he told a televised address. "We are prepared for any scenario and we will stand united and determined against any threat."

  • Khaled Mashaal Tipped To Be New Hamas leader: Khaled Meshaal is tipped to be the new Hamas leader, Reuters reported. Meshaal, 68, has been a key figure in the Islamist group since becoming its political leader in exile in 1996. His tenure has seen him represent Hamas in meetings with foreign governments worldwide, despite Israeli travel restrictions. He became known around the world in 1997 after Israeli agents injected him with poison in a botched assassination attempt on a street outside his office in the Jordanian capital Amman. The incident sparked a diplomatic crisis, with Jordan's King Hussein threatening to scrap the country's peace treaty with Israel unless the antidote was provided and Israel did so.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Anshuman Gaekwad Dies: Former India Cricketer, Coach Passes Away After Long Battle With Cancer
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  3. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
Football News
  1. Jurgen Checks Out? Klopp Drops Retirement Hint
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Canadian Women's Football Team Advance To Quarter-finals Despite Points Deduction
  3. Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg
  4. Emma Hayes' Maintains Unbeaten Start As United States Top Group B At Paris Olympics 2024
  5. Arsenal Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ARS Vs LIV Pre-Season Friendly In India?
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Coco Gauff Dumped Out Of Women's Doubles A Day After Her Singles Loss
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Origin Tennis Player Ram With Krajicek Stun Alcaraz-Nadal In QF Game
  3. Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber Bows Out With Quarter-Final Loss To Zheng Qinwen - Data Debrief
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Edges Into Semi-Finals After Danielle Collins Retirement
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Eases Past Roman Safiullin Into Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Rains: Mother And Child Drown In Ghazipur, 2 Injured; Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Across City
  2. Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167
  3. Search For Nirvana: Uncovering The Ancient City Of Kusinara
  4. False Promises, Lost Lives: Rohingya Women's Journey As A Refugee
  5. Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst
Entertainment News
  1. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
US News
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  3. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  4. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  5. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
World News
  1. Iran Orders Attack On Israel, Khaled Meshaal Tipped To Lead Hamas | Top Updates
  2. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  3. Cyberattack Caused The Second Microsoft Outage? Tech Giant Says This
  4. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  5. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
Latest Stories
  1. Top 10 Billionaires In The United States In 2024
  2. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6: Will India Win Any Medal Today? IND's Medal Prospects On August 1
  3. Search For Nirvana: Uncovering The Ancient City Of Kusinara
  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh, Badminton QF Paris 2024 Live Streaming: When To Watch SatChi In Action
  5. Horoscope For August 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  6. Uttarakhand Rains: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Haridwar; 200 Pilgrims Stranded In Kedarnath Due To Cloudburst
  7. Weather News LIVE Updates: Delhi Rain Kills 2, Red Alert Issued; Wayanad Landslides Death Toll Reaches 167
  8. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams