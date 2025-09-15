Foreign policy became a theatre of optics while India’s structural interests—whether in trade, immigration, or geopolitical alignments—were left inadequately defended. This not only undermined India’s negotiating credibility but also revealed the fragility of a model where a nation’s global strategy hinges precariously on the personal charisma of its leader rather than the institutional strength of its statecraft. Modi’s foreign policy has been marked less by a long-term professional strategy and more by his penchant for personal spectacle. He projected himself as the embodiment of India on the global stage, frequently bypassing the institutional wisdom of the MEA and reducing diplomacy to carefully choreographed moments of bonhomie with world leaders. The emphasis on optics rather than substance created an illusion of influence, which soon unravelled when tested by hard realities of international relations.