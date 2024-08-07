International

Southport Riots: UK Police Braces For More Far-Right Clashes; PM Starmer Assures Safety Of Minorities

With more clashes expected as the week goes on, thousands of police personnel have been geared up and deployed. Prime Minister Keir Starmer also held an emergency COBRA to ensure that the violence does not extend.

Starmer Assures Safety Of Minorities; Nigel Farage Grilled For Fueling Disinformation | Photo: AP
Amid unrest across the globe, the UK has been embroiled in anti-immigration riots after the killing of three young girls in Southport last week. The riots, which started due to the disinformation spread by far-right activists, escalated to become the worst the UK has seen in 13 years.

Indian High Commission Issues Advisory For Nationals - | Photo: AP
Southport Riots: Indian High Commission Issues Advisory For Nationals In UK Amid Unrest

BY Outlook Web Desk

“We’re doing everything we can to ensure that where a police response is needed, it’s in place, where support is needed for particular places, that is in place,” stated Starmer after the Cabinet Office Briefing Room A meeting.

The prime minister further shared that around 400 arrests have already been made - for rioting and some for online rioting.

Amid the riots, the prime minister has also assured the safety of minorities and communities in the UK. "Our first duty is to ensure our communities are safe," he told reporters.

"They will be safe. We are doing everything we can to ensure that where a police response is needed, it is in place, where support is needed for particular places, that is in place."

UK Witnesses Largest Riots Since 2011 - | Photo: AP
Southport Stabbings: How Misinformation Fueled Anti-Immigration Protests, Riots In The UK

BY Danita Yadav

Nigel Farage Grilled For Fueling Disinformation, Riots

Reform UK and far-right leader Nigel Farage was grilled for his comments on the Southport attack suspect. During an interview with LBC, the Reform UK leader revealed that his comments on police hiding information were based off the claims made by Andrew Tate and "other folk with big followings".

Farage and other far-right activists have been accused of triggering the riots by spreading false information about the 17-year-old attacker.

"There were some stories online from prominent folks with a big following, Andrew Tate etc, suggesting that the man had crossed the English Channel in a boat in October 2023," the far-right leader told reports, adding that he still does not believe the police have "told the full truth about the attacker".

