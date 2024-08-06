National

Southport Riots: Indian High Commission Issues Advisory For Nationals In UK Amid Unrest

Indian nationals in the UK have been advised to "exercise caution" in the wake of the widespread unrest and anti-immigrant riots across the nation.

southport riots uk
Indian High Commission Issues Advisory For Nationals | Photo: AP
info_icon

Indian nationals in the UK have been advised to "exercise caution" in wake of the widespread unrest and anti-immigrant riots across the nation. The riots sparked due to the killing of three young girls in Southport, Northwest England.

Taking to social media platform X, the Indian High Commisison in UK has issued a warning for Indian nationals and urged them to stay vigilant and avoid areas where unrest and protests have been reported.

UK Riots: Hotels Attacked Amid Outrage Over Southport Stabbings, Starmer Calls Out 'Far-Right Thuggery' - | Photo: AP
UK Riots: Hotels Attacked Amid Outrage Over Southport Stabbings, Starmer Calls Out 'Far-Right Thuggery'

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Indian travellers would be aware of the recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission is closely monitoring the situation."

"Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK. It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies and to avoid areas where protests are underway," reads the official statement issued by the Indian High Commission in London.

The advisory for Indians comes amid rising anti-immigrant sentiments in the United Kingdom after three children were stabbed to death in Southport last week.

The young girls, aged six, seven and nine, were subject to a stabbing attack during a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in the Northwest England city. The attack left around 10 people injured, including eight children.

UK Witnesses Largest Riots Since 2011 - | Photo: AP
Southport Stabbings: How Misinformation Fueled Anti-Immigration Protests, Riots In The UK

BY Danita Yadav

The protests took a turn for the violent after misinformation about the 17-year-old attacker was spread on social media. The information claimed that attacker was an immigrant from Syria which fueled anger in the country and sparked rioting.

Due to the widespread unrest, a UK judge lifted the restriction on naming minors and released the name of the 17-year-old suspect to combat the false information spreading online.

The attacker was identified as Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, born and raised in Cardiff to Rwandan parents. The attacker has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  3. Former India Cricketer Vinod Kambli Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  4. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Football Wrap: France Beat Egypt 3-1 To Face Spain In Final Gold Medal Match
  2. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  3. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  4. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  5. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Southport Riots: Indian High Commission Issues Advisory For Nationals In UK Amid Unrest
  2. School Jobs Row: SC To Hear West Bengal's Plea Against Calcutta HC Order In Sept
  3. President Droupadi Murmu Conferred With Fiji's Highest Civilian Award
  4. Bangladesh Protests: Air India Cancels Morning Flight To Dhaka; IndiGo, Vistara Halt Services
  5. Stock Market Rebounds As Sensex Jumps By Over 1000 Points, Nifty Up by 372 Points
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dream Scenario's Kristoffer Borgli To Cast Zendaya And Robert Pattinson In His Next Romance? Here's What We Know
  2. Shraddha Kapoor Shares First Post Amidst Breakup Rumours With Rahul Mody, Flaunts Her 'Stree 2' Look
  3. Sanjay Dutt Removed From 'Son of Sardaar 2' After His UK Visa Application Rejected Over Arrest In 1993: Report
  4. Sanam Saeed Hopeful That Exchange Of Talent Between Two Countries Will Resume Soon: It Will Happen When Indian Actors Feel Safe To Act With Us
  5. Accused In Salman Khan House Firing Case Seeks Bail, Claims His Intention Was Not To Harm Actor
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Is Now Democratic Presidential Nominee, Will Face Off Against Donald Trump This Fall
  2. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  3. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  4. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
  5. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Over 100 Since Hasina's Exit; Protesters Storm Bangladeshi Consulate In New York
  2. Israel-Hamas War: Israelis Call For Urgent Hostage Deal, Netanyahu's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions
  3. Rising Tensions: Why Israel And Iran Are Inching Closer To A War
  4. Bangladesh Unrest: ISKCON Temple In Meherpur Vandalised Amid Fears Of Religious Clashes
  5. Kamala Harris Is Now Democratic Presidential Nominee, Will Face Off Against Donald Trump This Fall
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM, Set To Be Released From Jail After Sheikh Hasina's Exit | All About Her
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq
  4. Zayed Khan Breaks His Silence About His Father Sanjay Khan's Alleged Affair With Zeenat Aman
  5. Key Role Likely For Muhammad Yunus In New Bangladesh Interim Govt | All About The Nobel Laureate
  6. NCERT Says Allegations Of Textbooks Not Carrying Preamble 'Don't Have Sound Basis'
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra In Men's Javelin Throw Qualification; India Take On Germany In Men's Hockey SF
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Over 100 Since Hasina's Exit; Protesters Storm Bangladeshi Consulate In New York