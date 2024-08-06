Southport Riots: Indian High Commission Issues Advisory For Nationals In UK Amid Unrest

Indian nationals in the UK have been advised to "exercise caution" in wake of the widespread unrest and anti-immigrant riots across the nation. The riots sparked due to the killing of three young girls in Southport, Northwest England.
Taking to social media platform X, the Indian High Commisison in UK has issued a warning for Indian nationals and urged them to stay vigilant and avoid areas where unrest and protests have been reported.
"Indian travellers would be aware of the recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission is closely monitoring the situation."
"Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK. It is advisable to follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies and to avoid areas where protests are underway," reads the official statement issued by the Indian High Commission in London.
The advisory for Indians comes amid rising anti-immigrant sentiments in the United Kingdom after three children were stabbed to death in Southport last week.
The young girls, aged six, seven and nine, were subject to a stabbing attack during a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in the Northwest England city. The attack left around 10 people injured, including eight children.
The protests took a turn for the violent after misinformation about the 17-year-old attacker was spread on social media. The information claimed that attacker was an immigrant from Syria which fueled anger in the country and sparked rioting.
Due to the widespread unrest, a UK judge lifted the restriction on naming minors and released the name of the 17-year-old suspect to combat the false information spreading online.
The attacker was identified as Axel Muganwa Rudakubana, born and raised in Cardiff to Rwandan parents. The attacker has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.