UK Riots: Hotels Attacked Amid Outrage Over Southport Stabbings, Starmer Calls Out 'Far-Right Thuggery'

UK continues to witnesses some of the worst unrest and riots it has seen in the past 13 years. The riots, which were triggered by the killing of three young girls in Souhtport last week, have escalated and attacked hotel chains which sought shelter to asylum seekers in Britain.
In the latest round of attacks, hotels such as Holiday Inn in northern England were attacked. The chains in Tamworth and Rotherham were subject to heavy violence and anger from rioters.
As per the police, the Holiday Inn in Tamworth had smashed windows as protestors continued to throw objects towards the hotel. Police officers added that in many cases protestors also started fires.
Meanwhile in Rotherham, protestors threw wooden plans, fire extinguishers, started fires and smashed up windows to try and enter the building.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the latest round of violent riots and called out "far-right thuggery" for the unrest in the UK.
"I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly or those whipping up this action online...This is not a protest, this is orgnaised violent thuggery and it has no place on our streets or online," stated Starmer in an address condemned the far-right thuggery.
The Labour PM added that in the past few days Britain has seen "Muslim communities targeted and Nazi salutes in the street. I won't shy away from calling it what it is - far-right thuggery".
Since Saturday, around 147 arrests have been made across the UK due to the unrest and riots sparked by disinformation campaigns online. The National Police Chiefs' Council has stated that more arrests are expected to be made.
“Intelligence teams, detectives and neighbourhood officers are working round the clock to identify and apprehend those involved and make no mistake, if you haven’t had a knock on the door yet, your time will come," stated BJ Harrington.
The protests turned riots were triggered due to disinformation about the 17-year-old attacker who killed three young girls in Southport last week. Information about the attacker was spread online, suggesting that he was an immigrant from Syria.
The misinformation, which is said to have been fueled by far-right activists, sparked anti-immigrant sentiments in the UK and triggered the worst unrest the UK has seen since 2011.
The unrest also led to a UK court lifting the restriction of not naming minors and releasing the name of the 17-year-old attacker. Based on the information released by the courts, the attacker is 17-year-old Axel Muganwa Rudakubana who was born and raised in Cardiff.