Southport Stabbing: Taylor Swift Condemns 'Horrendous' Stabbing; 6 Children In Critical Condition

Two children have been killed and nine others have been injured after a stabbing attack at a children's dance workshop on Monday in Southport, North West England. Of the injured, two adults and six children are in critical condition after they were attacked during a Taylor Swift-themed workshop in Hart Street.
Taking notice of the attack, Taylor Swift shared that she was "shocked and horrified" at the news coming from Southport.
"The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock," stated Swift.
"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class," she added further.
A 17-year-old boy from Banks in Lancashire, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The police are investigating the motive behind the attack however, as of now, terrorism as been ruled out.
King Charles, the British Royal Family and the UK government have all expressed their shock and heartfelt condolences to the families of the children.
The incident took place at 11:47 AM BST on Monday. After reports of a "man running around with a knife" surfaced, the police were called along with 13 ambulances and fire services at the scene of the stabbing.
The attack took place at Hope of Hart Children's Club which was hosting a Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop.