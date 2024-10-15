SCO Meeting In Islamabad Under Heavy Security Blanket

The SCO is a China and Russia led grouping, that was initially called the Shanghai Five, taking the name from the city where China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan leaders first met in 1996. After the breakup of the former Soviet Union, Russia was keen to keep these countries under its sphere of influence and to keep the Americans out of its immediate neighbourhood. China had the resources and funding for the project. Uzbekistan joined in 2001 and the name was changed to SCO. India and Pakistan followed in 2017. Iran became a member in 2023. The idea was to have economic and security cooperation with these important Central Asian countries that are close to both China and Russia. Besides economic co-operation between member states, the SCO is also committed to fight terrorism, separatism and religious extremism in the region. Stability in the member nations is of great importance for the development of Eurasian region. The SCO is viewed in the US as a China-Russia led anti American and anti-West formation.