'Respecting LAC Essential': Jaishankar After Meet With Chinese Foreign Minister At SCO Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Kazakhstan, met his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the event on Thursday and discussed the dragging Line of Actual Control (LAC) issue between India and China.
Jaishankar and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday agreed to "redouble efforts" through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining border issues in eastern Ladakh.
In the talks held on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Kazakh capital Astana, Jaishankar conveyed to Chinese foreign minister Wang that "respecting the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential."
"Met with CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi in Astana this morning. Discussed early resolution of remaining issues in border areas. Agreed to redouble efforts through diplomatic and military channels to that end," Jaishankar said on 'X'.
EAM Jaishankar also reaffirmed India's persistent view that the ties between the two sides must be based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity.
The border row between India and China in eastern Ladakh has entered its fifth year in May.
India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.