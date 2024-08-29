National

Will PM Modi Visit Pakistan In October? Islamabad Extends Invite For SCO Meet

Pakistan's Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that invitations have been sent to the heads of countries to participate in the meeting which will take place on October 15-16.

PM Modi pakistan sco summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP National President JP Nadda as he arrives for the BJP Central Election Committee meeting ahead of J&K and Haryana assembly polls, at BJP HQ in New Delhi Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation heads of government meeting being organised in Islamabad in October this year.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed the development on Thursday at a weekly press briefing in Islamabad.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that invitations have been sent to the heads of countries to participate in the meeting which will take place on October 15-16, the Dawn newspaper reported.

“An invitation has also been sent to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi,” the report quoted Mumtaz Baloch as saying.

ALSO READ | Jaishankar On Modi-Putin Hug Criticism: 'Part Of Our Culture, Might Not Be Yours'; Zelenskyy Reacts

She said some countries had already confirmed participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of government meeting, adding that list of the countries participating will be out in due course.

If PM Modi accepts the invite, it will be his first visit to Pakistan since 2015, when he made a surprise visit to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Lahore on December 25, 2015, for a meeting with his then Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif in a surprise visit to this country - marking the first visit to Pakistan by an Indian premier in more than 10 years.

PM Modi was received by Sharif with a warm hug at the tarmac of Allama Iqbal International Airport after his unexpected stopover on his way back home after a day-long trip today to Afghanistan where he went after concluding a two-day visit to Russia.

ALSO READ | Hugs & Handshakes: PM Modi Meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Says 'India Was Never Neutral' On War

The SCO Summit will be preceded by a ministerial meeting and several rounds of senior officials’ meetings focusing on financial, economic, socio-cultural, and humanitarian cooperation among the SCO member states.

The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc that has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.

When asked about ties with India, the spokesperson said, “Pakistan does not have direct bilateral trade with India.”

Pakistan trimmed its ties with India after the Indian Parliament suspended Article 370 on August 5, 2019, a decision that Islamabad believed undermined the environment for holding talks between the neighbours.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Will Pucovski: Series Of Concussions Forces Aussie Cricketer To Hang Up His Boots At 26 - Report
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India's Chances Of Winning Will Depend On Batters, Says Buchanan
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Toss Update: Lahiru Kumara Sends Back Dan Lawrence At Lord's
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: SL Look To Keep Series Alive At Lord's
  5. Jacob Oram: Former All-Rounder Appointed New Zealand Bowling Coach Ahead Of India Series
Football News
  1. Premier League: Kepa Joins Bournemouth On Loan From Chelsea
  2. Lionel Messi Ankle Injury Update: The Copa America Star Is Back, Training With Inter Miami
  3. UEFA Champions League: Arch-Rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade Secure Spots - Check Seedings
  4. Juan Izquierdo: Fans Pay Respect To Uruguayan Defender - In Pics
  5. Newcastle Vs Nottingham, EFL Cup: The Magpies Advance With Shootout Win - Check Third Round Draw
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  2. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
  3. US Open, Day 3 Women's Singles Wrap: Gauff, Svitolina, Azarenka Seal Third Round Spots - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Grinds Through As Laslo Djere Retires Injured
  5. US Open 2024: It's Frances Tiafoe Vs Ben Shelton In 3rd Round, Wimbledon Champion Barbora Krejcikova Bows Out
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook RTI: With Rate Of Rescuing Bonded Labourers Down By 80%, Will Centre Be Able To Abolish It By 2030?
  2. Assam Assembly Passes Bill Seeking To Make Muslim Marriage, Divorce Registrations Compulsory
  3. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  4. 'Is This A CM's Statement?': SC's Stern Reply To Revanth Reddy's Sceptical Remarks On K Kavitha's Bail
  5. Day In Pics: August 29, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  2. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  3. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  4. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  5. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
World News
  1. 10 Most Unusual Festivals Across The World
  2. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  3. ISIS Terror Attack At Taylor Swift Vienna Concerts Thwarted With Help Of CIA Intel: Report
  4. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
  5. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Today LIVE: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign