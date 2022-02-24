Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Scenes Of Aplomb And Fear As Russian Troops Enter Ukraine

Ukraine Crisis: As the morning progressed in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, alarm rose, with long lines of cars at gas stations and others heading away from the city.

Scenes Of Aplomb And Fear As Russian Troops Enter Ukraine
Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 5:13 pm

Although Ukrainians had been warned for weeks that war with Russia was imminent, when the attacks finally came Thursday many seemed not to know how to react.

Civil defence sirens wailed in the air of the capital, Kyiv, in the gray and drizzly morning, but the city's main street Khreshchatyk was a mixture of anxiety and normalcy.

The hotel where many Associated Press journalists stayed ordered an evacuation within 30 minutes. Upon checkout, the friendly desk clerk asked: “Did you have anything from the mini-bar?”

Related stories

No Fears Of Supply Disruption To India As Oil Touch $103 Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Official

Ukraine Says Nearly 40 Killed In Russian Attack So Far

Rupee Plummets 102 Paise To Close At 75.63/USD Amid Ukraine Crisis

Outside, guests hurriedly loaded their hastily packed luggage into cars, while passersby walked dogs and occasionally waved at acquaintances.

Some had been awakened by the sound of explosions on the city's fringes, but others heard nothing. The mayor of Boryspil, the suburb where the capital's main airport lies, said some of the explosions were due to the shooting down of drones of unidentified origin.

“I'm not scared at the moment, maybe I'll be scared later," said Maxim Prudskoi, a resident standing on Khreshchatyk.

In Mariupol, the Azov Sea port city that many fear will be the first major target because of its strategic importance and valuable heavy industry, AP journalists saw similar scenes of aplomb and fear.

People waited at bus stops, seemingly on their way to work, while others hastened to their cars to leave the city that is only about 15 km (less than 10 miles) from the front line with the Donetsk People's Republic, one of two separatist-held areas recognised by Russian President Vladimir Putin as independent this week in a prelude to the invasion.

As the morning progressed in Kyiv, alarm rose, with long lines of cars at gas stations and others heading away from the city. The city's extensive subway system was declared free for all riders and scores of people huddled with luggage in corridors, appearing uncertain where to ride to but comforted by the protection of being underground.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko called on the city's 3 million people to stay indoors unless they were workers in critical sectors and said everyone should prepare go-bags with necessities such as medicine and documents.

The ambivalent reaction of Ukrainians may reflect the frequent attempts by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to moderate expectations of aggression by Russia. He had argued that panic would lead to societal destabilisation that could be as much of a tactical advantage for Russia as the estimated 150,000 troops that had massed on Ukraine's borders since late last year.

“We didn't believe this situation would come," said Elizaveta Melnik of Kyiv.

Zelenskyy's position notably changed on Wednesday, when Ukraine imposed a state of emergency that included possible restrictions on gatherings and limitations on vehicular traffic.

A day later, after Russian troops entered the country, Zelenskyy was imposing martial law.
 

Tags

International Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ukraine Invasion Russia Ukraine War Volodymyr Zelenskyy Donetsk Kyiv Anxiety Normalcy
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Drug That May Treat Serious COVID-19 Complication In Children Identified

Drug That May Treat Serious COVID-19 Complication In Children Identified

Ukraine Says Nearly 40 Killed In Russian Attack So Far

Rupee Plummets 102 Paise To Close At 75.63/USD Amid Ukraine Crisis

‘Deeply Dissatisfied’: Ukrain Turns To PM Modi To Help Restore Peace

Hong Kong Starts Vaccine Requirement For Restaurants, Stores

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators