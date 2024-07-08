Russian missiles hit a children's hospital in Kyiv and killed at least three people in the Ukrainian capital on Monday and another attack took place in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih which resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people.
According to local reports the Russian missiles struck - Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Kramatorsk and at least 20 people may have died in total.
According to AP this was the biggest bombardment of Kyiv in several months.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia targeted five cities with more than 40 missiles of different types.
The attack struck Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine's biggest children's medical facility but the update about casualties from there is not definite yet.
The daylight attacks included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons, the Ukrainian air force said.
The Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept. City buildings shook from the blasts.