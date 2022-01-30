Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

PM Bennett Terms Relation With India 'Gehri Dosti' As Israel And India Mark 30 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett released a special video message on Saturday evening where he delineated the opportunities of collaboration between the two countries as 'endless'.

PM Bennett Terms Relation With India 'Gehri Dosti' As Israel And India Mark 30 Years Of Diplomatic Ties
Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett - AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 11:42 am

On the occasion of completing 30 years of diplomatic ties with India, Israel prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Israel and India share a "gehri dosti" (deep friendship).

He also thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his "deep commitment" to the "strong and robust friendship".

Describing the opportunities of collaboration between the two countries as "endless", Bennett, in a special video message released on Saturday evening, stressed that "the ties between Israel and India are strong and together they will only grow stronger", as the two nations celebrated 30 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

"There is something I wanted to tell to all of the people of India.

“Israel and India have a "gehri dosti", Deep Friendship. Today we honour 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and India. Thirty years of a wonderful partnership, a deep cultural connection, and military and economic cooperation," he said.

Though India had recognised Israel on September 17, 1950, full-fledged diplomatic relations between the countries were established on January 29, 1992.

"I would like to thank my dear friend, Prime Minister Modi, for his leadership and deep commitment to this strong and robust friendship.

“Our countries may be different in size but we share much in common - our rich history, the inherent warmth of our peoples, and our cutting edge innovation and technology", the Israeli prime minister said amidst a series of activities under way to mark the occasion.

The video was tagged to a tweet which said, "Today, we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel & India. We celebrate a strong partnership, An incredibly deep friendship, & optimism for the future!".

He wrote in Hindi, "Together we will continue to achieve more remarkable achievements".

In New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi, in his special video message, said there cannot be a better time to set new goals for taking forward India-Israel relations and asserted that the importance of the relationship has increased amid significant changes in the world.

Modi said people of India and Israel have always shared a special relationship.

"This day holds importance in our relationship as full diplomatic ties were established between the two countries 30 years ago. A new chapter between the two countries had begun. It was a new chapter but history between us is age-old.

"For centuries, the Jew community has stayed in India in a harmonious environment without any discrimination and has grown. It has made an important contribution in our developmental journey," Modi said.

On Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Israel's foreign minister Yair Lapid penned op-eds in an Israeli and an Indian newspaper emphasising that "friendship and trust" are not only positive traits, but also "real assets" with which the two countries have worked together to "deepen their roots" for the last three decades, expressing hopes that their achievements together will continue to bear fruit.

The celebrations to commemorate 30 years of diplomatic ties are likely to continue through the year but anniversary celebrations have been marked by illumination of historic sites in both countries - the Gateway of India and Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in India and Masada in southern Israel's Judean desert which is a popular tourist site. 

Tags

International Israel PM Naftali Bennett India Israel Diplomatic Ties 30 Years Of Diplomatic Ties
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

US: Multiple Deaths Reported In Fire At Home In Rural Nebraska

US: Multiple Deaths Reported In Fire At Home In Rural Nebraska

30 Years Of Full Diplomatic Relations Between India And Israel Very Important: PM Modi

India Conveys 3 Tonnes Of Medical Assistance In Fourth Consignment To Afghanistan

Rejected By New Zealand, Reporter Approaches Taliban For Help

 Third Covid Wave Looms In Indonesia As Omicron Spreads

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi Leaves Viewers Mesmerised

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi