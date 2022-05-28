Saturday, May 28, 2022
Pakistan Says It Is Committed To Peace In South Asia On Its 24th Nuclear Tests Anniversary

Pakistan had carried out nuclear tests after India conducted a series of five nuclear test explosions at Pokhran in May, 1998.

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.(File photo) AP Photo

Updated: 28 May 2022 3:38 pm

The Pakistan Army on Saturday observed the 24th anniversary of the country's nuclear tests and said it established a “credible minimum nuclear deterrence” and restored the "balance of power" in the region.

Both the Pakistan Army and Foreign Office issued separate statements to mark the 24th anniversary of the May 28, 1998 nuclear tests, codenamed 'Yaum-e-Takbeer' (The day of greatness).
 
Pakistan carried out the tests after India conducted a series of five nuclear test explosions at Pokhran in May, 1998.

“Pakistan established credible minimum nuclear deterrence, restoring balance of power in the region,” the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

“Armed Forces pay tribute to all those who worked selflessly, stayed steadfast against all odds and made this possible,” it said.

Separately, the Foreign Office (FO) said the tests not only demonstrated the resolve of the Pakistani nation to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty, but also the desire to preserve strategic balance in South Asia.

“Pakistan is committed to the promotion of an environment of peace and stability in South Asia, while preserving its capability to ward off aggression or adventurism in any form,” it said.

It added that threats to strategic stability in South 9sia underscore the importance of Pakistan’s proposal for Strategic Restraint Regime (SRR) which provides for measures for the resolution of outstanding issues, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir, nuclear and missile restraints; and conventional balance.

Pakistan is a partner in international efforts to strengthen the global non-proliferation regime based on the principles of non-discrimination and equal security for all states, the statement said.

The FO also said the nation also appreciates the contributions of Pakistan’s nuclear programme to the country’s socio-economic development.

This year, operationalisation of the second 1100 MWe K-3 Nuclear Power Plant in Karachi marks another milestone, which signifies the role of nuclear science and technology for socio-economic development and welfare of the people of Pakistan, it said. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

International Pakistan India Nuclear Tests Anniversary Peace South Asia Pakistan Army Independence Sovereignty Pokhran Rajasthan
