Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's Cabinet Takes Oath, A Mix Of Experience And Fresh Blood

Following several days of delay, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's 34-member Cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday. The Cabinet with 31 ministers and three ministers of state is a mixture of experience and fresh blood — at least 20 ministers are first-timers.

Sharif said he made appointment in consulation with allies and elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

Federal cabinet has been formed after thorough consultations with Mian Nawaz Sharif & coalition partners. It is my fervent hope that federal ministers, ministers of state & advisers will provide leadership & resolve the problems of the people. Work, work & only work is our motto. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 19, 2022

The Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz got 13 ministries, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan Peoples Party got nine, four went to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and two to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan. One Cabinet berth each was allocated to Balochistan Awami Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid, and Jamhori Watan Party.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to new ministers after President Arif Alvi once again excused himself from the ceremony. The ceremony was scheduled to be held on Monday, but President Alvi refused to administer the oath to the lawmakers, compelling the government to postpone it.

While the key Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been kept vacant, the defence portfolio was given to Khawaja Asif. Rana Sanaullah was made the new interior minister.

Hina Rabbani Khar has been made the minister of state for foreign affairs. She had occupied the same post in 2011 at the age of 33, becoming the youngest person and the first woman to have held the position.

Abdul Qadir Patel was appointed as the new health minister.



Three special advisors with the status of a minister have also been nominated. Amir Muqam belongs to PML-N, Qamar Zaman Kaira to PPP and Aun Chaudhry is associated with a breakaway faction of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of former prime minister Imran Khan. Chaudhry was an active supporter of Khan but later on parted ways with him to join the dissidents. Kaira, who belongs to the Kharian area of Punjab province, is likely to serve as PM Advisor on the Affairs of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

However, the most keenly awaited debutant Bilawal, chairman of the PPP, has not taken oath. He was the front-runner for the coveted post of foreign minister. Sources in his PPP said that Bilwal would eventually join the Cabinet but would take oath during its expansion.

Another first timer is Abdul Qadir Patel, a vocal member of PPP from Karachi who was 25 when first time elected as member of Sindh provincial assembly in 1993. He was first time elected as a member of the national assembly in 2008. He has been known as a fierce critic of Khan and his party in the current Parliament.

Another prominent first timer is Asad Mahmood, son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman of JUI-F. Similarly, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti became a federal minister for the first time. He is a grandson of slain Baloch tribal leader Nawaz Akbar Khan Bugti.

The gender mix of the Cabinet is not well balanced as only five women ministers have been sworn in, including three full ministers — Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sherry Rehman, Shazia Marri — and two ministers of the state — Aisha Ghous Pasha and Hina Rabbani Khar.

Marriyum Aurangzeb and Aisha Ghous Pasha belong to PML-N while Sherry Rehman, Shazia Marri and Hina Rabbani Khar are from PPP.

Khar served as foreign minister in the of PPP government during 2011-2013.

Complete portfolios of the new ministers have not been announced but official sources said that Miftah Ismail has been given the key ministry of finance. He is not a member of parliament and can serve for six month in the post and should be elected as a member in this period to retain the post.

The formation of the cabinet was delayed for eight days, stalling the working of the government. As per Article 90 of the Constitution, the executive authority of the federation is exercised by the federal government, consisting of the prime minister and the federal ministers.

As per Article 92 (1) the total strength of the cabinet should not exceed 11 per cent of the total membership of parliament — the Senate and the National Assembly. It means the federal cabinet including ministers and ministers of state cannot exceed 49 members.

In addition to this, under Article 93 of the Constitution, the prime minister can appoint a maximum of five advisors. However, there is no constitutional limit to the number of special assistants the premier can appoint.

Former prime minister Khan had a cabinet of 29 ministers on April 9 when he was ousted after a no-confidence motion against him was passed by the House. They included 25 ministers and four ministers of state. However, he also had four advisers and 19 special assistants.

Shehbaz Sharif's PML-N has only 86 seats and the rest of numerical support has come from the coalition partners who apparently have nothing in common except their rivalry for Khan and it will be a big challenge for him to keep them calm and satisfied.

With PTI inputs