Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know

At least two people were killed and 10 others were left injured after an explosion near Pakistan's international airport in Karachi. The attack took place on Sunday night and has been considered to be a terror attack targeting Chinese travellers in the country.
As per local media, at least two Chinese nationals have been killed due to the blast. Based on the report by Geo News, the blast occurred after a tanker exploded outside the Karachi International Airport.
Zia Lanjar, the home minister for southern Sindh province, which includes Karachi, told reporters that the explosion was triggered by an IEA device targeting Chinese nationals outside the airport.
The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that it was the BLA which planted the IED and targeted the group of Chinese nationals.
In a statement emailed to journalists, the separatist militant group claimed the explosion was an attack carried out by them using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device targeting " a high-level convoy of Chinese nationals, including engineers and investors."
The BLA has been known to target Chinese interests and has accused Beijing of helping Pakistan exploit crucial resources in Balochistan.
BLA is a separatist and militant group in Pakistan seeking independence for the province of Balochistan, which is located in the country’s southwest, bordering Afghanistan and Iran. Earlier this year in August, the militant group launched a coordinated attack in the province, which killed at least 70 people.