International

Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know

As per local media, at least two Chinese nationals have been killed due to the blast. Based on the report by Geo News, the blast occurred after a tanker exploded outside the Karachi International Airport.

pakistan karachi airport blast
2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Alleged Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | Photo: AP
info_icon

At least two people were killed and 10 others were left injured after an explosion near Pakistan's international airport in Karachi. The attack took place on Sunday night and has been considered to be a terror attack targeting Chinese travellers in the country.

As per local media, at least two Chinese nationals have been killed due to the blast. Based on the report by Geo News, the blast occurred after a tanker exploded outside the Karachi International Airport.

Zia Lanjar, the home minister for southern Sindh province, which includes Karachi, told reporters that the explosion was triggered by an IEA device targeting Chinese nationals outside the airport.

The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that it was the BLA which planted the IED and targeted the group of Chinese nationals.

In a statement emailed to journalists, the separatist militant group claimed the explosion was an attack carried out by them using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device targeting " a high-level convoy of Chinese nationals, including engineers and investors."

The BLA has been known to target Chinese interests and has accused Beijing of helping Pakistan exploit crucial resources in Balochistan.

BLA is a separatist and militant group in Pakistan seeking independence for the province of Balochistan, which is located in the country’s southwest, bordering Afghanistan and Iran. Earlier this year in August, the militant group launched a coordinated attack in the province, which killed at least 70 people.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs PAK-W: India Women Beat Pakistan Women By 6 Wickets In Women's T20 WC 2024 – In Pics
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match
  3. What Gives? Pakistan Cricket's Litany Of Woes Overflowing In 2024
  4. West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I: How Arshdeep Set Up India Win Over Bangladesh - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Nice 1-1 PSG, Ligue 1: Nuno Mendes Rescues Points To Keep Visitors Unbeaten
  2. Fiorentina 2-1 AC Milan, Serie A: Gudmundsson Seals Win After De Gea Penalty Heroics
  3. Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 Bayern Munich: Kompany Not Concerned Despite The Bavarians' Defensive Issues
  4. Girona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao: Inaki Williams Shares Blame As The Lions Miss Three Penalties Against Gironistes
  5. Bristol City 1-1 Cardiff City: Liam Manning Bemoans The Robins' Struggles After Severnside Derby Draw
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  3. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  4. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Battles Past Tomas Martin Etcheverry To Enter Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Solar Storm Warning: ISRO On Alert As India Braces for Potential Disruptions | Details
  2. Hindu Seer Narsinghanand's Alleged Hate Speech Against Prophet Leads To Several FIRs Across India | Details
  3. Sonam Wangchuk Launches Hunger Strike At Ladakh Bhawan After Protest Denied at Jantar Mantar
  4. 5-Year-Old Boy Assaulted in Pune; Girl Raped And Murdered In Bengal, Outrage And Protests Erupt
  5. Day In Pics: October 06, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. Iran And Israel Inch Closer To All Out War
  2. Why Arab Governments Stay Indifferent To Palestine
  3. Israel In Gaza: No End In Sight To The War To End All Wars
  4. Antarctica Turning Green? Rapid Plant Growth Highlights Alarming Effects Of Climate Change
  5. Israel's Defense Minister Warns Iran Could End Up Like Gaza Or Beirut
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'