Pakistan: Eight Soldiers Injured In Suicide Attack In North Waziristan, Says Police

At least eight Pakistani soldiers were injured when a suicide bomber rammed his bike on a military convoy in the country’s restive North Waziristan, of whom three are in a critical condition, police said on Tuesday.

The police said the incident happened on late Monday night when the military convoy was on its way to Miran Shah in North Waziristan during which the bomber rammed his bike into one of the vehicles of the convoy.

The injured troops were immediately shifted to Combined Military Hospital, Bannu, according to a senior police official.

The forces launched a massive combing operation in the area to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

Eyewitnesses said Bannu-Miran Shah road was closed after the suicide attack near Khaddi market.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

North Waziristan often witnesses such attacks on the security forces.

In May, three children and three soldiers were killed in a suicide blast in North Waziristan's Miran Shah.

On April 23, three soldiers were killed in the Dewagar area of North Waziristan during an exchange of fire with terrorists from across the Afghan border.

On April 14, eight Pakistani soldiers were killed in two incidents — seven in an ambush in Datakhel tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district and one in a clash with terrorists in Isham area of the district.

