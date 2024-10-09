Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned Lebanon before it fell into the abyss of a long war, saying that such a battle would lead to "destruction and suffering" like that in Gaza.
In a video message for the people of Lebanon, he also confirmed Israel's role in the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and his subsequent replacements.
Israel and Hezbollah have been continuously striking each other since Hamas' October 7 attack on the former. Hezbollah had said that it wouldn't stop attacking Israel until there was a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. However, after the pager and walkie-talkie blasts in Lebanon, the attacks escalated between the two sides.
Middle East Tensions | The Latest
Netanyahu's Message Or A Warning To Lebanon...
In a video message to the people of Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said they have a chance to save the country before it falls into the abyss of a long war, as such a battle "will lead to the destruction and suffering we see in Gaza".
He said that Lebanon was known for its beauty, but today, "it is a place of chaos, a place of war". He said that it was not Israel which conquered Lebanon, rather it was Iran.
Netanyahu said that Iran arms and finances Hezbollah to serve its interests at Lebanon's expense.
Further, the Israeli PM noted that since Hezbollah joined Hamas in the war against Israel -- a day after the October 7 attack -- it has fired over 8,000 missiles at his country.
Israel has a right to defend itself, Netanyahu asserted, adding that Israel has a right to win and it will win.
"We've degraded Hezbollah's capabilities, took out thousands of terrorists including Nasrallah, Nasrallah's replacement and the replacement of his replacement," said Netanyahu.
"Today Hezbollah is weaker than it has been in many many years. It is now your choice - you can take back your country and return to peace and prosperity," Netanyahu added, appealing to the Lebanese people.
"You have a chance to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to the destruction and suffering we see in Gaza. It doesn't have to be that way. Each of you can take a step for your future. Even a small step. You can make a difference," the Israeli PM said.
He once again appealed to the Lebanese people and said, "Free your country from Hezbollah so that this war can end. Free your country from Hezbollah, so that your country can prosper again, so that future generations of Lebanese and Israeli children will know neither war nor bloodshed but will finally live together in peace."
Hezbollah Fires Missiles Into Israel
Hezbollah, meanwhile, continued to strike into Israel on Tuesday as it fired a barrage of rockets. The acting leader of the Iran-backed militant group -- Sheikh Naim Kassem -- vowed to keep up the pressure that forced tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes near the Lebanese border.
As Hezbollah fired rockets aiming as far south as Haifa, the Israeli government warned residents to the north of the coastal city to restrict their movements, prompting schools to order closure.
Kassem further said that Hezbollah's military capabilities are still intact after weeks of heavy Israeli airstrikes across large parts of Lebanon, and attacks that killed its top commanders in a matter of days.
The acting leader of the militant group also said that they will name a new successor to Hassan Nasrallah, adding that "circumstances are difficult because of the war".
However, Kassem said that Hezbollah supports the efforts of the Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to reach a ceasefire deal without specifying whether it means that the group will be willing to accept a truce before a ceasefire in Gaza.
Israel Will Keep Fighting
The Israeli military said that it sent more ground forces into southern Lebanon, adding that it killed a senior Hezbollah commander in an airstrike.
It noted that 170 projectiles were launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel on Tuesday, adding that its aerial defence intercepted most of them. Israel's army also said that it struck Hezbollah targets in the southern Beirut suburbs of Dahiyeh, where the headquarters of the militant group is situated.
Hezbollah and Israel's fighting has escalated since mid-September, leading to the death of over 1,300 people in Lebanon.
Last week, Iran also launched a barrage of its own ballistic missiles at Israel, in what it said was a response to the killing Nasrallah and top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
However, Israel has vowed to respond to the missile strikes without specifying how or when it will do so.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is in Washington this week to meet with US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin. Notably, the Biden administration had said that it is against any Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, which could further escalate regional tensions.
Evacuation Orders In Gaza Amid Heavy Fighting
As fighting raged on in northern Gaza, the Israeli army ordered people to evacuate the region. Gaza's Health Ministry said that the Israeli military called for three hospitals in northern Gaza -- Kamal Adwan, Awda, and the Indonesian Hospital -- to evacuate patients and medical staff.
“The military contacted me directly and said in a threatening way, 'tomorrow all the patients and staff in Kamal Adwan must be removed or they will be exposed to danger.' Clearly, it's a clear threat,” the hospital's director, Hossam Abu Safiya, was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.
“We have told all sides that the north is still crowded with people ... and we have the right to provide them services,” Abu Safiya said, adding that, "We are staying firm and will continue to provide services no matter what the cost.”
Israeli troops are also fighting Hamas militants in Jabaliya, a decades-old urban refugee camp. A resident of Jabaliya was cited as saying that it is almost like the first days of the war, describing the situation as "extremely difficult".