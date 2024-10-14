International

Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike On Gaza School Kills 20| Latest

The escalating conflict in the Middle East has seen near-daily exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

Israel hezbollah airstrike
Israeli airstrike kills 20 in Gaza. Photo: AP
info_icon

Tensions in the Middle East are escalating day by day with continuous crossfires and airstrikes. An Israeli airstrike on Sunday resulted in the deaths of at least 20 people, including children, at a school-turned-shelter in central Gaza. 

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said that a drone attack by Hezbollah, a militant group based in Gaza, killed four of its soldiers the same day. The constant exchange of attacks has also affected the safety of the UN peacekeepers based in the region leading to growing international concern and condemnation.

The United Nations has said that no food has entered northern Gaza since October 1, with many civilians facing dire shortages amid ongoing military actions.

Recent Developments

Israeli airstrike kills 20 in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike on Sunday night resulted in the deaths of at least 20 people, including children, at a school-turned-shelter in central Gaza. The strike, which occurred in Nuseirat, also killed two women. The school was sheltering some of the many Palestinians who were displaced due to the war.

The victims' bodies were transported to Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Early Monday, more explosions were reported outside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
According to Gaza's Health Ministry, over 42,000 Palestinians have died during the yearlong conflict, a figure that does not differentiate between militants and civilians.

Hezbollah drone attack kills Israeli soldiers

The Israeli military on Sunday reported that four soldiers were killed in a drone attack by Hezbollah near Binyamina city. The strike has been labeled the deadliest by the militant group since Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon began nearly two weeks ago. 

Hezbollah claimed the attack was retaliation for Thursday's Israeli airstrikes on Beirut that resulted in 22 fatalities. The group said it targeted Israel's elite Golani brigade, launching dozens of missiles to occupy Israeli air defense systems during the assault by “squadrons” of drones.

Continued strikes and retaliations

Following the drone attack, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah positions, including an Ottoman-era market in southern Lebanon's Nabatiyeh, killing at least one and injuring four. 

The Lebanese Red Cross reported an incident where paramedics were injured during an Israeli strike while searching for casualties from a prior attack.

US to send new air defense system to Israel

The United States has announced plans to send a new air defense system to Israel, along with troops to operate it. This military support comes amid fears of broader regional conflict, with both Iran and Hezbollah threatening retaliation against Israeli actions.

This move highlights the seriousness of the ongoing military confrontations involving both Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

UN Peacekeepers also caught in crossfire

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping force reported that Israeli tanks forcibly entered a peacekeeping position, leading to a condemnation of what they described as a violation of international law. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused UNIFIL of acting as a "human shield" for Hezbollah, urging the evacuation of peacekeepers from danger zones.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs WI, 1st T20I: West Indies Go 1-0 Up As King, Lewis Seal The Deal In Dambulla - In Pics
  2. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
  3. Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Become The First Team To Qualify For SFs - In Pics
  4. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Looking 'Great' As England Captain Prepares For Pakistan Return
Football News
  1. Who Is Elisabeth Terland: Man United's Norwegian Talent With Erling Haaland-Like Traits
  2. Endrick At Real Madrid: Ancelotti Influence Key For Brazil Youngster's Development - Dida And Cafu
  3. Italy Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League: Luciano Spalletti Urges ITA To Learn From Belgium Mistake
  4. Finland 1-3 England, UEFA Nations League: Grealish Feeling Love From 'Top Manager' Carsley
  5. Will Lionel Messi Lead Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Charge? Here's Mario Kempes' Big Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction LIVE Updates, Day 2: Lot 4 Underway, Victor Wegnez Sold To Soorma For 40L
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  3. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  4. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  5. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai-New York Air India Receives Bomb Threat, Diverted To Delhi For Safety
  2. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  3. Ex-DU Professor G.N. Saibaba’s Body To Be Donated To Hospital
  4. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  5. Baba Siddique's Funeral Held With State Honours, Manhunt On For Attackers | The Case So Far
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike On Gaza School Kills 20| Latest
  2. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  3. US Will Send Air Defence Battery, American Troops To Israel To Bolster Defences Against Iran
  4. UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon
  5. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know