Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
India Hopes For Early Solution To Sri Lanka Crisis

India has said that it looks forward to an early solution of Sri Lanka’s situation related to the government and its leadership through democratic means.

India hopes for end to crisis in Sri Lanka.(File photo) Photo by AP/PTI

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 7:47 pm

As Sri Lanka reels under political and economic crisis, India on Thursday said it continues to stand with the Lankan people and hoped for an early solution to the situation, especially related to the government and its leadership through democratic means and constitutional framework.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India was monitoring the evolving situation in Sri Lanka and it remained engaged with all relevant stakeholders in that country.

The comments came on a day outgoing Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa landed in Singapore from the Maldives, a day after he fled from the island nation in the face of massive mass protests.

"We will continue to stand with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values as well as established institutions and constitutional framework," Bagchi said.

He was replying to a volley of questions on the situation in Sri Lanka during a media briefing.

"We are monitoring the evolving situation in that country. Our ties with Sri Lanka are historic and comprehensive and we continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders in Sri Lanka," Bagchi added.

"We look forward to an early solution of the situation related to the government and its leadership through democratic means and values and established institution and constitutional framework," he added.

The spokesperson said Sri Lanka needs to "find a way forward, they need to find a solution ahead."

"We are there to support the people of Sri Lanka whichever way we can and we have demonstrated that with our economic assistance," Bagchi added.

(With PTI inputs)
 

