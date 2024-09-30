International

Hashem Safieddine Likely To Be Named As New Hezbollah Chief After Hassan Nasrallah's Death

Along with managing the political afairs of Hezbollah, the senior leader would also sit on the Jihad Council of the group, which manages the group's military operations.

hezbollah new chief hashem safieddine
Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah's cousin, oversaw Hezbollah's political affairs. | Photo: X
info_icon

After the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike in Beirut, Hashem Safieddine might be named as the next Secretary-General of the Lebanese militant group.

Following Hasrallah's killing, Safieddine has been serving as the head of the executive council.

Hashem Safieddine (also known as Hashim Safi Al Din), is Hassan Nasrallah's cousin and would oversee Hezbollah's political affairs. The senior leader would also sit on the Jihad Council of the group, which manages Hezbollah's military operations.

Reports suggest that Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah's cousin and the head of Hezbollah's political affairs, may be the leading candidate for succession. - @JasonMBrodsky
Hashem Safieddine Or Naim Qassem? Who Will Become The Next Hezbollah Chief 

BY Outlook Web Desk

He was named a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" by the US State Department in 2017. Shortly after the US' announcement, close ally and Iran's arch-rival Saudi Arabia also designated Saffiedine as a terrorist.

The senior leader has also been vocal in his criticism of U.S. policy. Folloiwing America's decision in 2017, Safieddine stated that "this mentally impeded, crazy U.S. administration headed by Trump will not be able to harm the resistance," asserting that such actions taken against the militant group would only strengthen Hezbollah's resolve.

Israel-Hezbollah War: An Iranian demonstrator shows a portrait Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah - | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
Hassan Nasrallah's Killing Another Israeli Blow To Iran, But War Not Yet An Inevitability

BY Seema Guha

Born and raised in Lebanon, Safieddine has been the head of Hezbollah's decision-making body since 1992. The senior Hezbollah leader pursued his religious studies in the Iranian holy city of Qom and is said to have close ties with Iran and the Ayatollahs.

Adding to his close ties with Iran, Safieddine's brother Abdullah serves as Hezbollah’s representative to Iran. Meanwhile, his son Redha, is married to the daughter of Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian general killed in a US strike in 2020.

As per reports, it is suspected the Safieddine managed to survive Israel's assault on Friday. However, there has been no confirmation from the militant group yet.

