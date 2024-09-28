International

After Nasrallah's Death, Who Will Be Hezbollah's Next Leader?

Hassan Nasrallah, the long-time leader of Hezbollah, has been confirmed dead following Israeli airstrikes. His death raises questions about who will succeed him.

Hassan Nasrallah, Hashem Safieddine
Reports suggest that Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah's cousin and the head of Hezbollah's political affairs, may be the leading candidate for succession. Photo: @JasonMBrodsky
info_icon

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the long-time leader of Hezbollah, has been confirmed dead following Israeli airstrikes on the group's underground headquarters in Beirut. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced his death early Saturday after a night of speculation about his fate. Hezbollah also confirmed the news, stating that Nasrallah “had joined his fellow martyrs” and reaffirming their commitment to “continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine.”

The attacks occurred in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut, and marked a significant escalation in the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. This event is likely to change the political landscape of the region, where Nasrallah was a key figure for over 30 years.

The group did not specify who would succeed him or how they plan to respond to his assassination, leaving many questions unanswered.

Iran, which supports Hezbollah, reacted strongly. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, urged Muslims to stand by Hezbollah and assist in confronting “the wicked regime [of Israel].”

Hassan Nasrallah was born in 1960 into a poor Shiite family in Lebanon. He became involved in the Amal movement before helping to establish Hezbollah in 1985. This organization was founded with the goal of opposing U.S. and Soviet influence in the region and calling for the “obliteration” of Israel, which they accused of occupying Muslim lands.

Nasrallah became Hezbollah's secretary-general in 1992 and transformed the group into one of the most powerful militant organizations in the Middle East. Under his leadership, Hezbollah expanded both militarily and politically, becoming known for its strong resistance to Israel and Western influence. The U.S. designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in 1997, which further complicated Nasrallah's reputation on the world stage.

Who Will Lead Hezbollah Next?

With Nasrallah's death, Hezbollah now faces the difficult task of selecting a new leader. Reports suggest that Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah's cousin and head of Hezbollah's political affairs, might be a potential successor.

Safieddine survived the recent Israeli attack and has been seen as a strong candidate since the 1990s when he returned to Beirut from studies in Iran.

Born in 1964 near Tyre in South Lebanon, Safieddine has significant ties to the group’s military operations and has managed its civilian programs, including education and finance. He is also related to Qassim Soleimani, the former commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards who was killed by the U.S. in 2020. However, Safieddine is also labelled a terrorist by the U.S., which could complicate his leadership.

Nasrallah's death is expected to increase tensions in the region significantly. The Israeli military has ramped up its forces in anticipation of possible retaliation from Hezbollah, especially along the Israel-Lebanon border. Following recent Israeli airstrikes in southern Beirut and the Bekaa Valley, Hezbollah has already launched projectiles into northern and central Israel.

The ongoing conflict has led to at least 720 deaths, according to Lebanon's health ministry, contributing to a climate of instability in the region.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK-W Vs SCO-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Pakistan Bat First In Dubai
  2. BAN-W Vs SL-W Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Bangladesh Bowl First In Dubai
  3. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Prabath Jayasuriya Spins A Web Around Kiwi Batters On Day 3 - In Pics
  4. SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 3: Peiris, Jayasuriya Star As New Zealand Fall Like Pack Of Cards
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Persistent Rain In Kanpur Washes Out Day Two
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Edgar Mendez Gives Hosts The Lead; BFC 1-0 MBSG
  2. Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Boumous Brings The Thrill As OFC Grab First Win
  3. Indian Super League 2024-25: Odisha FC Beat In-Form Jamshedpur 2-1 To Register First Win
  4. Ederson And Myself 'Push Each Other To Be Better', Says Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson
  5. Neymar: Brazil National Team Coach Dorival Junior Calls For Patience Over Star Forward's Return
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  2. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  3. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  4. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  5. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. FIR Filed Against Nirmala Sitharaman Alleging Extortion For Electoral Bonds
  2. Remembering Keki Daruwalla, the Persians and the Greeks
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024: Voices Of People on Article 370, Unemployment And More (Handwara Town)
  4. Bihar Floods: IMD Warns Of Flash Floods Due To Heavy Rain, Water Released From Barrages Swells Rivers
  5. Outlook Talks | Writer - Filmmaker Priyanka Mattoo in Conversation with Assistant Editor Vineetha Mokkil
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions LIVE Updates: Israeli Military Says 'World A Better Place' After Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Leader Nasrallah
  2. After Nasrallah's Death, Who Will Be Hezbollah's Next Leader?
  3. Hassan Nasrallah's killing another Israeli blow to Iran, but war not yet an inevitability
  4. Van Gogh’s 'Sunflowers' Paintings Vandalised Again By Climate Activists, Revisiting 2022 Protest Incident
  5. NASA And SpaceX Set To Launch Crew-9 Tonight, Aiming To Rescue Sunita Williams
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Top Man Nasrallah Killed, Daughter Also Reported Dead In Israeli Strikes
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series