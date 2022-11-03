Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Injured During Firing At His Rally In Pakistan, One Suspect Nabbed

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been reportedly injured during a firing at his 'freedom' rally in Wazirabad. The incident happened at Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad town of Punjab, according to media reports.

Following the incident, Imran Khan was transferred from the container to a bulletproof vehicle.

Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Khan was hit in the right leg. Police shifted him to a bulletproof vehicle from the container he was riding at the time of the attack.

The channel reported that one person has been arrested from the spot and police shifted him to an unknown location. A gunman fired on the container-mounted truck carrying the former prime minister from a close range.





Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. He waived at supporters too. #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن_ہے pic.twitter.com/XizoAQzPax — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 3, 2022

ARY News, which is considered a mouthpiece of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party, reported that Khan was out of danger.

Asad Umar, the senior leader of Khan's party, told ARY News that a bullet hit Khan's leg. He said six people were injured in the attack and two were apparently seriously wounded, including local leader Ahmad Chatha.

"Khan is being taken to Lahore by road. He is not critical but he received a bullet injury," Umar said, adding that Khan's opponent couldn’t see Pakistan being transformed.

He, however, didn’t blame anyone for the attack.

There are also reports that Khan’s close aide Senator Faisal Javed was also injured in the attack.





Barely an hour before the firing, he had told supporters in another part of Gujranwala, where he was scheduled to deliver a speech, that they should accompany him to a different part of the city instead, promising to speak there, Geo reported.

Initially, it was reported that Khan was safe while some people were injured. However, later it turned out that Khan was also injured.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march is currently moving towards Wazirabad and its next destination is to hold a rally in the city, and during the march unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI chairman Imran Khan’s container.

