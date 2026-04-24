First Talks To Ditch Fossil Fuels As UN Deadlock Deepens

Attendees include Colombia, Australia, Nigeria, Canada, the UK, Norway and several EU nations – accounting for roughly a fifth of global fossil fuel supply.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Published at:
Fossil fuel
The gathering comes after last November's COP30 in Brazil failed to agree a roadmap away from fossil fuels, with major oil-producing nations blocking the plan. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Attendees in Colombia involve ~60 nations directly discussing a fossil fuel production phase-out, bypassing the UN process where major producers hold veto power.

  • Major absentees include the US, China, and Saudi Arabia, while a “coalition of the willing” seeks to accelerate the green transition.

  • No binding commitments will be made, but the summit aims to generate concrete proposals on subsidies and legal measures ahead of COP31.

Around 60 nations have gathered in Santa Marta, Colombia, for an unprecedented summit aimed at charting a complete move away from coal, oil and gas, as frustration grows over the UN climate process where major fossil fuel producers hold an effective veto.

The two-day meeting, which begins on Friday, represents the first global effort to directly tackle fossil fuel production rather than just emissions. Attendees include Colombia, Australia, Nigeria, Canada, the UK, Norway and several EU nations – accounting for roughly a fifth of global fossil fuel supply. However, major powers including the US, China, India, Saudi Arabia and Russia are not participating.

The gathering comes after last November's COP30 in Brazil failed to agree a roadmap away from fossil fuels, with major oil-producing nations blocking the plan. Under the UN system, decisions require consensus from all parties, giving large fossil fuel exporters an effective veto over climate action.

Related Content
Ministry Of Petroleum And Natural Gas Denies Reports Of Fuel Price Hike. - Representative Image
Ministry Of Petroleum And Natural Gas Denies Reports Of Fuel Price Hike
Boats rest, and workers pause as daily life at Sassoon Dock faces a slowdown. - | Photo: Dinesh Parab
US-Israel-Iran War Chokes Sassoon Docks As Fuel Crisis Paralyzes Mumbai’s Fishing Trade
Evertton Araujo of Brazil's Flamengo, center, celebrates after defeating Peru's Cusco FC at the end of a Copa Libertadores Group A soccer match in Cuzco, Peru. - | Photo: AP/Martin Mejia
Copa Libertadores 2026: Flamengo Start Title Defence Win Easy Win; Mirassol Beat Lanus
Adam Bareiro of Argentina's Boca Juniors celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Chile's Universidad Catolica during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Santiago, Chile. - | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
Copa Libertadores 2026: Battle Royal For South America's 'Eternal Glory' Starts With Group Stage Clashes - In Pics
Related Content

"The conference is that turning point where, collectively, we decide to be on the right side of history," Colombia's Environment Minister Irene Vélez Torres told the Associated Press ahead of the summit .

Organisers stress the Santa Marta meeting is not intended to replace the COP process but to complement and potentially revive it. Delegates describe it as a "coalition of the willing" – countries prepared to move faster on the transition while showing hesitant nations that a critical mass is shifting toward renewables.

"We are committed to working with other countries to support those wishing to drive forward their transitions to clean and secure energy," said UK Climate Envoy Rachel Kyte.

Unlike formal UN negotiations, the conference will not produce binding commitments. Instead, it aims to generate concrete proposals on legal, economic and social measures needed to reduce fossil fuel dependence, including discussion of phasing out the approximately $920 billion in annual fossil fuel subsidies.

The urgency has been amplified both by climate science and geopolitical events. Scientists warn that the chance to keep warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels is slipping away rapidly.

"We are inevitably going to crash through the 1.5°C limit within the next three to five years," Prof Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, told BBC News. "Breaking through 1.5°C means we enter a far more dangerous world".

Simultaneously, the recent Iran war has triggered oil price spikes and supply disruptions, highlighting the risks of fossil fuel dependence and bringing energy security concerns into sharp focus. Colombian Environment Minister Vélez argued the crisis should accelerate rather than delay the green transition: "The movement should be toward radicalising the green agenda".

Despite the optimism, participants acknowledge significant hurdles. An eventual fossil fuel phaseout would need to address investor-state disputes, potential compensation claims from fossil fuel companies, and the livelihoods of millions who depend on the industry.

"It's implementation time, no more discussions on ambitions," a spokesperson for the Dutch climate minister told DW. But experts caution the talks won't act as "a magic wand" to clear away decades of obstacles.

The conference runs from April 24 to 29 in Santa Marta, with civil society groups and academics participating in early discussions before political representatives join for the final two days. Conclusions agreed there are expected to feed into Brazil's roadmap away from fossil fuels, to be published before COP31 in Turkey this November.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Stats: Sanju Samson Closes In On Orange Cap; Anshul Kamboj Tops Purple Cap List

  2. Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Matthew Hayden, Jay Shah Extend Heartfelt Wishes To Master Blaster

  3. IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Enters Elite List With Multiple Tons In A Season — Check Details

  4. IPL Sensationalism: Who's Feeding Endless Fake News, And How To Minimise Your Exposure?

  5. RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Indian Premier League Match

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  4. IND Vs DEN LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu And Co. Up Against Danish Counterparts In Match 1

  5. India Vs Denmark LIVE Streaming, Uber Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Women's Round 1 Matches On TV & Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC

  2. Day In Pics: April 23, 2026

  3. Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Over Posts Targeting Newslaundry’s Manisha Pande

  4. In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

  5. Arvind Kejriwal to Join Mamata Banerjee on Campaign Trail for West Bengal Elections

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. 'Israel's Instrument of Pressure': A Palestinian Response To New Death Penalty Law

  2. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  5. Trump Orders Navy To 'Shoot And Kill' Mine Laying Iranian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

Latest Stories

  1. Odisha Issues SOP To Protect Census Enumerators After Attack Incidents

  2. Why Sita Navami is Powerful for Relationship Healing & Planetary Balance

  3. Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's Film Latest Update: Romantic Drama To Release In 2026, Confirms Anurag Basu

  4. Delhi Roadshow Builds Momentum For Rajasthan’s Agritech Summit

  5. Aadu 3 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Jayasurya's Malayalam Fantasy Comedy Thriller

  6. Delhi High Court Seeks Kejriwal’s Response on Plea Against Circulation of Court Hearing Videos

  7. IND Vs CAN Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026: India Men Bounce Back To Crush Canada 4-1 In Opener

  8. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC