Copa Libertadores 2026: Battle Royal For South America's 'Eternal Glory' Starts With Group Stage Clashes - In Pics
The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 tournament proper kicked off on Tuesday (April 7) with both Argentine teams in action -- Independiente Rivadavia vs Bolivar of Bolivia in Group C and Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica of Chile in Group D -- winning their respective games. The same cannot be said for Brazilian outfits, however. While Cruzeiro (Group D) registered a 1-0 victory at Barcelona (Ecuador), the 2023 champions Fluminense (Group C) were held to a surprise goalless draw by Deportivo La Guaira in Venezuela. Elsewhere in Colombia, hosts Deportes Tolima shared the spoils with 290-time Peruvian champions Universitario. In Group G, visiting LDU Quito from Ecuador scored an injury-time goal to beat Always Ready of Bolivia. On Wednesday, heavyweights Flamengo, Penarol, Estudiantes, and more South American giants will take the field as Matchday 1 of the group stage continues.
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