Copa Libertadores 2026: Battle Royal For South America's 'Eternal Glory' Starts With Group Stage Clashes - In Pics

The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026 tournament proper kicked off on Tuesday (April 7) with both Argentine teams in action -- Independiente Rivadavia vs Bolivar of Bolivia in Group C and Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica of Chile in Group D -- winning their respective games. The same cannot be said for Brazilian outfits, however. While Cruzeiro (Group D) registered a 1-0 victory at Barcelona (Ecuador), the 2023 champions Fluminense (Group C) were held to a surprise goalless draw by Deportivo La Guaira in Venezuela. Elsewhere in Colombia, hosts Deportes Tolima shared the spoils with 290-time Peruvian champions Universitario. In Group G, visiting LDU Quito from Ecuador scored an injury-time goal to beat Always Ready of Bolivia. On Wednesday, heavyweights Flamengo, Penarol, Estudiantes, and more South American giants will take the field as Matchday 1 of the group stage continues.

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Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Adam Bareiro
Adam Bareiro of Argentina's Boca Juniors celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Chile's Universidad Catolica during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Universidad Catolica
Juan Diaz of Chile's Universidad Catolica celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Argentina's Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Erwin Ampuero
Erwin Ampuero of Chile's Universidad Catolica left, is challenged by Adam Bareiro of Argentina's Boca Juniors during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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3/19
Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Leandro Paredes
Leandro Paredes of Argentina's Boca Juniors, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal against Chile's Universidad Catolica during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Boca Juniors vs Universidad Catolica CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Diego Corral
Diego Corral of Chile's Universidad Catolica, center, and Milton Gimenez of Argentina's Boca Juniors, right, battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Santiago, Chile. | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix
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Cruzeiro vs Ecuadors Barcelona CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-
Players of Brazil's Cruzeiro celebrate at the end of the game against Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores soccer Group D match in Guayaquil, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Cruzeiro vs Ecuadors Barcelona CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Christian
Christian of Brazil's Cruzeiro, left, fights the ball with Luis Cano of Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores soccer Group D match in Guayaquil, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Cruzeiro vs Ecuadors Barcelona CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Matheus Pereira
Matheus Pereira of Brazil's Cruzeiro, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores soccer Group D match in Guayaquil, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Cruzeiro vs Ecuadors Barcelona CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Jonathan Jesus
Jonathan Jesus of Brazil's Cruzeiro, left, fights the ball with Luis Cano, center, and Dario Benedetto, both of Ecuador's Barcelona during a Copa Libertadores soccer Group D match in Guayaquil, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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Cruzeiro vs Ecuadors Barcelona CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Bryan Carabali
Bryan Carabali of Ecuador's Barcelona, right, fights the ball with Kaiki Bruno of Brazil's Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores Group D soccer match in Guayaquil, Ecuador. | Photo: AP/Dolores Ochoa
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10/19
Fluminense vs Deportivo La Guaira CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Matheus Martinelli
Matheus Martinelli of Brazil's Fluminense, center, reacts at the end of a Copa Libertadores Group C soccer match against Venezuela's Deportivo La Guaira in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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11/19
Fluminense vs Deportivo La Guaira CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Yeferson Soteldo
Yeferson Soteldo of Brazil's Fluminense attempts to get around Yackson Rivas of Venezuela's Deportivo La Guaira during a Copa Libertadores Group C soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Fluminense vs Deportivo La Guaira CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Yeferson Soteldo
Yeferson Soteldo of Brazil's Fluminense, center, and Juan Freytes of Brazil's Fluminense (22) argue with referee Jose Burgos, of Uruguay, during a Copa Libertadores Group C soccer match against Venezuela's Deportivo La Guaira in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Fluminense vs Deportivo La Guaira CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Jorge Gutierrez
Jorge Gutierrez of Venezuela's Deportivo La Guaira, left, and Agustin Canobbio of Brazil's Fluminense fight for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group C soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Fluminense vs Deportivo La Guaira CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Rommell Ibarra
Rommell Ibarra of Venezuela's Deportivo La Guaira, left, and Lucho Acosta of Brazil's Fluminense vie for the ball during a Copa Libertadores Group C soccer match in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Deportes Tolima vs Universitario CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Jose Carabali
Jose Carabali of Peru's Universitario, left, battle the ball with Jersson Gonzalez of Colombia's Deportes Tolima during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Ibague, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Deportes Tolima vs Universitario CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Adrian Parra
Adrian Parra of Colombia's Deportes Tolima, right, fights the ball with Jesus Castillo of Peru's Universitario during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Ibague, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Deportes Tolima vs Universitario CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Cain Fara
Cain Fara of Peru's Universitario, left, fouls Adrian Parra of Colombia's Deportes Tolima, during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Ibague, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Deportes Tolima vs Universitario CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Cesar Inga
Cesar Inga of Peru's Universitario, left, fights the ball with Juan Torres of Colombia's Deportes Tolima during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Ibague, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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Deportes Tolima vs Universitario CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2026-Luis Sandoval
Luis Sandoval of Colombia's Deportes Tolima, right, is challenged by Cain Fara of Peru's Universitario during a Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match in Ibague, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara
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